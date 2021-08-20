Cancel
Georgetown, TX

Georgetown Palace Theatre presents The Marvelous Wonderettes

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. The Marvelous Wonderettes is an Off-Broadway hit that takes audiences to the 1958 Springfield High School prom, where they meet Betty Jean, Cindy Lou, Missy, and Suzy: four girls with hopes and dreams as big as their crinoline skirts. As the audience learn about their lives and loves, the girls serenade them with classic ‘50s hits including “Lollipop,” “Dream Lover,” “Stupid Cupid,” and “Lipstick on Your Collar.”

