The Passionistas Project presents 2nd Annual Women's Equality Summit

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. For the 2nd Annual Women's Equality Summit, The Passionistas Project is hosting a three-day event with live panels addressing areas of equality affecting women. Through relevant discussions, presentations and storytelling the summit creates a safe environment for individuals to have tough and vital conversations about prevalent gender issues, including AAPI and Jewish hate crimes, disability rights, transgender issues, financial equality, racial and ethnic disparities in pregnancy related death, ageism, mental health issues and more. Spreading awareness of critical components of equality not only empowers women to move forward to overcome obstacles to achieve their dreams but strive for a better, safer and more accessible world.