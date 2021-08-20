Cancel
Why Those Anti-Covid Plastic Barriers Probably Don't Help and May Make Things Worse

By Posted by BeauHD
slashdot.org
 4 days ago

An anonymous reader quotes a report from The New York Times, written by Tara Parker-Pope:. Covid precautions have turned many parts of our world into a giant salad bar, with plastic barriers separating sales clerks from shoppers, dividing customers at nail salons and shielding students from their classmates. Intuition tells us a plastic shield would be protective against germs. But scientists who study aerosols, air flow and ventilation say that much of the time, the barriers don't help and probably give people a false sense of security. And sometimes the barriers can make things worse. Research suggests that in some instances, a barrier protecting a clerk behind a checkout counter may redirect the germs to another worker or customer. Rows of clear plastic shields, like those you might find in a nail salon or classroom, can also impede normal air flow and ventilation.

science.slashdot.org

Comments / 0

Comments / 0

