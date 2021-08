TravelAwaits participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn commission when you click on or make purchases via links. With 3,288 miles of coastline, Michigan showcases the longest freshwater coastline in the world. The Mitten State is second only to Alaska for the longest coastline in the nation. The Great Lakes State is also the only state in the country to touch four of the five Great Lakes, so water adventures are the obvious choice for Michiganders and visitors alike.