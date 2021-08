The SEC reached a settlement with 3 Bitconnect promoters for over $12 Million in Bitcoin and fiat currency, but the case is not over. The cryptocurrency world is nearing the end of one of its darkest – and to some extent, weirdest – chapters as the SEC agreed to a settlement of more than $12 million from defendants Joshua Jeppesen, Michael Noble, and Laura Mascola, accused of being a key part of Bitconnect, the most famous Ponzi scheme in the history of the crypto sphere.