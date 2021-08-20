Transfer news LIVE: Arsenal sign Odegaard and Ramsdale, Chelsea make Chalobah decision and Kane latest

Martin Odegaard has completed a medical at Arsenal (Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Follow all the latest transfer news, rumours and gossip throughout the day as Premier League clubs attempt to add the finishing touches to their squads this summer.

The saga over Harry Kane’s Tottenham future is set to continue right up to deadline day, with the striker left out of the club’s travelling party for last night’s Uefa Conference League defeat. The England captain had returned to training but wanted to continue working on his fitness after a delayed return from holiday. The 28-year-old is furious that chairman Daniel Levy has supposedly reneged on a gentleman’s agreement to sell him this summer, with Manchester City said to have already tabled a bid worth £125m.

Meanwhile, after their dismal opening day defeat by Brentford, Arsenal are hoping to paper some of the cracks with new arrivals. Martin Odegaard has been signed on a permanent transfer from Real Madrid while a deal for Aaron Ramsdale is on the verge of being completed for a combined total of around £60m. Odegaard, who spent time on loan in north London last season, will provide a much-needed boost in attacking midfield, with Mikel Arteta’s side desperately short of ideas last Friday.

Elsewhere, Paul Pogba’s future is silently becoming an issue at Old Trafford, despite four assists in the fine win over Leeds, with the Manchester United midfielder’s contract now just one year away from expiring and The Independent has learned that Paris Saint-Germain, after adding Lionel Messi on a free transfer, would be keen to strike another colossal free transfer next summer by doubling the Frenchman’s salary.

Follow all the latest news and rumours ahead of the opening weekend of the new Premier League season:

Transfer news

Deal for goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale also on the verge of completion

Chelsea’s Emerson joins Lyon on loan with Chalobah set to stay

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang wants Arsenal stay this summer

Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang wants to stay at the club this summer despite reports linking the 32-year-old with an exit this window, according to the Express.

Aubameyang signed a new three-year contract last September but has reportedly received interest from Barcelona in recent days.

However, the striker wants to stay at the Emirates and is determined to see out his deal at the club.

Jamie Braidwood20 August 2021 09:58

Manchester United add Kylian Mbappe to list of targets

Manchester United are lining up to sign a big-name striker next summer and have added Kylian Mbappe to their shortlist, ESPN are reporting.

Mbappe has one year left on his contract at Paris Saint-Germain and has been tipped to join Real Madrid next summer, but United have joined the race for the France international.

United strengthened their first team this window with the signings of Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane while Edinson Cavani’s decision to extend his stay at Old Trafford for another season has meant Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side have not made moves for targets such as Harry Kane or Erling Haaland.

The club will look to make a major signing next summer, according to the report, when Mbappe will be a free agent and Haaland’s release clause at Borussia Dortmund becomes active.

Jamie Braidwood20 August 2021 09:40

Jesse Lingard again linked with Manchester United exit

Jesse Lingard will look to leave Manchester United this summer if he is not given first team opportunities, according to the Times.

The 28-year-old impressed on loan at West Ham United last season, earning a recall to the England squad, and continued that form after returning to his parent club in pre-season.

Lingard missed the opening Premier League game of the season after contracting Covid-19 but could return to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s squad for the trip to Southampton on Sunday.

The midfielder wants regular football, however, and has accepted he may have to leave the club this window in order to get it. West Ham have been linked with another move for the England international but have failed to meet United’s asking price so far.

Jamie Braidwood20 August 2021 09:19

Bournemouth sign defender Gary Cahill

Gary Cahill has signed with Championship side Bournemouth on a one-year deal.

The 35-year-old left Crystal Palace at the end of last season and joins Scott Parker’s side as a free agent.

Jamie Braidwood20 August 2021 09:07

Chelsea’s Trevoh Chalobah set for new contract after impressing Thomas Tuchel

Trevoh Chalobah is set to be offered a new contract with Chelsea following his impressive start to the season.

The 22-year-old made his debut in the Super Cup final win over Villareal before he kept his place in the starting line-up for Chelsea’s Premier League opener against Crystal Palace, where he scored his first goal for the club.

The defender had been linked with a loan move this summer but is now set to stay at the club after impressing manager Thomas Tuchel.

Sky Sports News are reporting Chalobah will be offered a new deal, with Tuchel key to the talks. Chalobah has two years remaining on his current contract.

Jamie Braidwood20 August 2021 08:57

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta on Martin Odegaard transfer

On whether Arsenal’s business finished in the transfer market?

“There’s still 11 days to go and there’s still things to be done. There are still players in the squad where it’s going to be difficult for them to find game time.”

Jamie Braidwood20 August 2021 08:50

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta on Martin Odegaard transfer

“After last season we lost Danny [Ceballos], we lost Joe [Willock], we lost Martin [Odegaard]. We looked at the numbers after Martin arrived [in the second half of last season] and we knew we had to bring him back.

“[On why Arsenal fans should be excited about Ramsdale] I think Arsenal fans are going to love his personality, his character, the quality that he has a goalkeeper and what he’s going to offer. He has a huge, huge potential.”

Jamie Braidwood20 August 2021 08:49

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta on Martin Odegaard transfer

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is holding his pre-match press conference ahead of the club’s match against Chelsea on Sunday.

On what new signing Martin Odegaard will bring following his signing from Real Madrid: “Well a lot of things that he brought last season. He made us better. We needed more options, more alternatives, creativity and players that can be models in this football club.

“He’s still a young man but he has huge experiences and a unique talent for the way we want to play. I am delighted the club has made an effort and we have Martin here.”

On a deal for Aaron Ramsdale: “We will see. There is still some paperwork getting done. He had his medical as well mostly done. There is still some things with Sheffield that need to be resolved.

“We’re going to have two different profiles [between Ramsdale and Berdt Leno], two different stages in their careers. Aaron is a young goalkeeper with lots of experience. He’s going to bring competition, which is what we want. He’s an ideal option.”

Jamie Braidwood20 August 2021 08:38

Arsenal sign Martin Odegaard from Real Madrid

Arsenal have confirmed that Odegaard will be unavailable for Sunday’s Premier League fixture against Chelsea, which means his ‘second debut’ could come against West Brom in the League Cup on 25 August.

Real Madrid have released a statement following Odegaard’s departure, saying: “Our club thanks you for your professionalism and exemplary behaviour during your time with Real Madrid.”

Jamie Braidwood20 August 2021 08:22

Arsenal sign Martin Odegaard from Real Madrid

Odegaard arrives for a reported fee of around £35 million and becomes Arsenal’s fourth major signing of the summer.

The 22-year-old spent the second half of last season on loan at the Emirates, making 20 appearances, where he impressed Arsenal fans and manager Mikel Arteta.

The Norwegian was signed by Real Madrid in 2015 and became their youngest ever player when he made his debut as a 16-year-old, but spent most of his time at the Spanish club out on loan.