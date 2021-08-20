Special Weather Statement issued for Custer, Hayes, Lincoln, Perkins by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-20 01:39:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-20 02:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Heavy rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Custer; Hayes; Lincoln; Perkins Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of east central Perkins, central Lincoln, southwestern Custer and north central Hayes Counties through 245 AM CDT/145 AM MDT/ At 155 AM CDT/1255 AM MDT/, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms extending from near Lake Maloney State Recreation Area to 10 miles south of Wallace. Movement was northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include North Platte, Brady, Wallace, Maxwell, Wellfleet, Dickens, Lake Maloney State Recreation Area, North Platte Airport, Keith, Cottonwood Canyon State Wildlife Management Area, Grainton, Jeffrey Canyon State Wildlife Management Area and Somerset. This includes the following highways Interstate 80 in Nebraska between mile markers 175 and 204. Highway 83 between mile markers 57 and 83. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH