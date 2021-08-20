Cancel
Asia stocks fall as delta variant worries take center stage

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSINGAPORE (AP) — Asian stock markets fell Friday as worries surrounding the spread of the delta variant again took center stage. Tokyo’s benchmark Nikkei 225 lost 1% to 27,013.25 and Seoul’s Kospi fell 1.5% to 3,050.48. The Hang Seng in Hong Kong slipped 1.6% to 24,918.36 in afternoon trading. The...

