Asia stocks fall as delta variant worries take center stage

SINGAPORE, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Asian refining margins for jet fuel dropped on Friday, while cash premiums for the aviation fuel slipped for a third straight session as surging cases of the Delta variant in several countries force governments to extend travel curbs and border restrictions. Refining profit margins, also known as cracks, for jet fuel slipped to $5.39 per barrel over Dubai crude during Asian trading hours, down 34 cents from a day earlier. With a resurgence in coronavirus cases in several countries including China, Japan, South Korea and Australia, the already-struggling jet fuel market has come under renewed pressure and is not expected to witness any sizeable recovery in the near term, trade sources said. On Friday, Malaysia reported a new daily record of COVID-19 infections, the Philippines saw a record daily jump in cases, and Thailand passed the grim 1 million mark in coronavirus cases, 97% of which were recorded in the past five months. The Asian jet fuel market was getting some support from arbitrage demand from the West, where aviation demand was recuperating relatively faster on wider vaccinations, but scheduled flight capacity in U.S. and some European markets has fallen this week. Cash premiums for jet fuel JET-SIN-DIF dipped to 3 cents per barrel to Singapore quotes on Friday, while the Sept/Oct time spread traded at a contango of minus 4 cents per barrel. SINGAPORE TO START EASING BORDER CURBS - Singapore will allow quarantine-free entry from next month to travellers from Germany and Brunei who are vaccinated against COVID-19, its aviation regulator said, as part of a plan to gradually reopen its borders. - "Singapore's announcement is a positive step in the right direction... This will help with the recovery of the aviation and tourism sectors," Conrad Clifford, deputy director general of the International Air Transport Association (IATA), said in a statement. "Unfortunately many states in Asia Pacific continue to adopt a risk adverse zero-COVID approach, and continue to shut their borders. This is not sustainable and is detrimental to both their economies and their populations." ARA INVENTORIES - Jet fuel stocks held independently in the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp (ARA) refining and storage hub STK-JET-ARA dropped 2.6% to 1.02 million tonnes in the week ended Aug. 19, data from Dutch consultancy Insights Global showed. - ARA gasoil inventories STK-GO-ARA rose 0.6% this week to 2.1 million tonnes. SINGAPORE CASH DEALS - Two gasoil trades, no jet fuel deals OTHER NEWS - Oil prices were on track for a weekly loss of more than 5% as new lockdowns in countries facing surging cases of the COVID-19 Delta variant dampened the outlook for fuel demand. ASSESSMENTS MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 68.63 -0.31 -0.45 68.94 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff -3.5 -0.07 2.04 -3.43 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 68.73 -0.31 -0.45 69.04 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff -3.4 -0.07 2.10 -3.33 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 68.88 -0.25 -0.36 69.13 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff -3.25 -0.01 0.31 -3.24 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.001% 72.21 -0.28 -0.39 72.49 GO10-SIN GO 0.001 Diff 0.08 -0.04 -33.33 0.12 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 69.59 -0.13 -0.19 69.72 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff 0.03 -0.02 -40.00 0.05 JET-SIN-DIF For a list of derivatives prices, including margins, please double click the RICs below. Brent M1 Gasoil M1 Gasoil M1/M2 Gasoil M2 Regrade M1 Regrade M2 Jet M1 Jet M1/M2 Jet M2 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M1 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M2 Jet Cracks M1 Jet Cracks M2 East-West M1 East-West M2 LGO M1 LGO M1/M2 LGO M2 Crack LGO-Brent M1 Crack LGO-Brent M2 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)