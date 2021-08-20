Cancel
PVAMU’s scholar/activist Dr. Will Guzmán issues call for more activism

By Aswad Walker
defendernetwork.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePrairie View A&M University (PVAMU) history professor Will Guzmán has been selected from hundreds of applicants worldwide to be a Fellow at the National Humanities Center (NHC). The prestigious award is the first for a professor from PVAMU. Guzmán will join 35 other Fellows from 16 states, as well as Germany, Greece, Hong Kong, Nigeria, and Taiwan, in residence at the NHC in North Carolina for the 2021-22 academic year. Guzmán will use the time to prepare his manuscript on Raymond A. Brown: Black Power’s Attorney.

Charitiesmadison

Activist calls for changes in philanthropy

Edgar Villanueva is on a mission to change philanthropy. The 44-year-old racial justice activist argues that institutionalized philanthropy in America perpetuates practices that marginalize minority communities.
Dearborn, MIDetroit News

Lawmakers, activists and community members call for climate action at forum

Dearborn — Lawmakers, climate leaders, labor representatives and community members Wednesday evening called for legislation to combat climate change while creating more clean-energy jobs in Michigan. Nearing the end of a summer marked by severe flooding and large-scale power outages after storms pummeled the state, panelists at the Dearborn stop...
Prairie View, TXpvamu.edu

‘The Hill’ We Climbed: Professors initiate collection of essays on PVAMU’s history

PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas (August 17, 2021) – Prairie View A&M University (PVAMU) has a special name among its faculty, students and alumni – “The Hill.” It got this nickname because it’s said to be the highest elevation point in Waller County, the county in which it resides. And, as PVAMU celebrates the 145th anniversary of its founding this summer, two of its professors have set out to reflect on how “The Hill,” and everything it stands for, reveal a spirit of persistence, determination and history, as told through collected stories and articles by a variety of authors.
Houston, TXuhd.edu

UHD’s Leena Thacker-Kumar Receives International Affairs Fellowship from the Council on Foreign Relations

Dr. Leena Thacker Kumar, University of Houston-Downtown Professor of International Politics, has received the International Affairs Fellowship for Tenured International Relations Scholars from the Council on Foreign Relations (CFR). This award facilitates practical experience in the foreign policy-making field, providing a 12-month placement at a U.S. federal government agency or with an international organization. CFR is an independent, nonpartisan think tank dedicated to informing the public about the foreign policy choices facing the United States and the world.
Posted by
Reuters

Law school association: Banning critical race theory is censorship

Aug 4 - Laws that ban the teaching of critical race theory in schools are setting a “dangerous precedent” by turning the government into an arbiter of ideas, according to the nation’s largest organization of legal educators. The Association of American Law Schools (AALS) this week took the unusual step...
CollegesHyperallergic

After Student Pressure, Harvard Law School Ditches Logo Connected To Slavery

Harvard Law School (HLS) announced a new shield this morning after years of protests over its previous emblem, whose imagery some viewed as a glorification of slavery. The controversial former seal featured the family crest of Isaac Royall, Jr., a founding donor of the school who made his wealth through the labor of enslaved people in the mid-1700s.
Prairie View, TXpvamu.edu

Meet the executive branch of PVAMU’s 2021-22 Student Government Association

PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas (August 24, 2021) – After a campaign during which there were neither in-person events nor the traditional gathering of signatures, the leaders of the 2021-22 Student Government Association at Prairie View A&M University (PVAMU), Marquinn Booker (president), Caitlin Scott (vice president) and Wiston Ocoro (comptroller), are gearing up to have a broad impact this semester. After all, said Booker, “We are selfless individuals; we are here for the student body. We’re not working for our personal pleasure or success but to ultimately build a better campus for the student body.”
Baltimore, MDumaryland.edu

Social Work’s Fulbright Scholar Heading to Egypt

From an early age, Sarah Dababnah, PhD, MPH, MSW, an associate professor at the University of Maryland School of Social Work (UMSSW), noticed people with intellectual and developmental disabilities are often treated differently than others. She had no idea she would later go on to earn a prestigious Fulbright U.S. Scholar award and travel to Egypt to study such disparities.
CollegesHyperallergic

Vermont Law School Is Right to Cover Over a Controversial Mural

When Vermont Law School (VLS) released a plan to cover a 1993 campus mural with acoustic tiles, the last thing the administration expected was to be taken to court by the artist. VLS’s decision responded to student criticism of the mural’s caricature-like depictions of African Americans and its emphasis on White saviorism. The mural, “The Underground Railroad, Vermont and the Fugitive Slave,” which consists of two eight-feet-by-24-feet panels painted by Sam Kerson in 1993, was designed to address Vermont’s role in the liberation of enslaved people. The first panel, with vignettes of punishment, auction, and forced labor, also shows a crowd of African Americans holding drums, masks, and spears. The second panel depicts famous abolitionists and features, in a particularly prominent role, a White woman blocking a man tracking down escaped enslaved people. In December 2020, Kerson decided to sue the school, claiming its plan violates the Visual Artists Rights Act of 1990 (VARA) which protects art from “intentional distortion, mutilation, or other modification.”
New York City, NYNews 12

Education Ambassador: District 8 Community Education Council President Farah S. Despeignes

Farah S. Despeignes is the current president of the District 8 Community Education Council. Farah is a teacher by profession, a community organizer by default and a political activist by design. She is the mother of two fantastic young men, Amden and Rilan, who are the loves of her life. Farah is passionate about the youth (from conception/cradle to career) and education. She is ferocious in her defense and advocacy of children and public education.
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

These 6 States Are Seeing the Worst COVID Surges Right Now

COVID-19 cases continue to rise coast to coast as the summer surge fueled by the Delta variant carries on. The daily national average has risen since early July to hit 133,526 reported cases as of August 16, according to data from The Washington Post. The national spike has forced some local health officials to bring back health precautions such as mask mandates or enact vaccine requirements for public spaces such as restaurants or gyms. Meanwhile, other areas continue to see infections rise at a record-breaking pace, leaving some states short on hospital beds during the worst surges seen during the pandemic.

