SmartMetric Says the Latest Data Theft From T-Mobile Servers Has Shown the Need to Adopt Live Real-Time Biometrics for Financial Services Including Credit Cards
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SmartMetric, Inc. (OTCQB: SMME), manufacturer of fingerprint biometric secured credit and debit cards, today commented on the T-Mobile data breach. A dark web seller has offered for sale in exchange for bitcoin, 100 million personal records stolen from T-Mobile data systems. The most worrying part of this data theft is the breadth of the data stolen. It covers T-Mobile phone customers Social Security numbers, driver's license numbers, phone numbers, address details as well as the user's unique PIN used by T-Mobile to identify the phone service subscriber. As of August 18, 2021, T-Mobile is advising its pre-paid customers to change their PINs.www.businesswire.com
