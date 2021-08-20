OnePlus 9 RT could be the company’s last numbered phone this year

OnePlus’s product lineup seems to be all over the place since last year. It started pushing the OnePlus Nord series while also taking a step back with the main “numbered” flagships. According to sources, there will be no OnePlus 9T this year, but that doesn’t necessarily mean it’s done with the 9 series. It might just launch a OnePlus 9 RT later this year that would mark the end of that series, though its availability will be just as limited as its immediate predecessor.

The OnePlus 9R pictured above probably didn’t even make a blip on most people’s radar because of its limited availability. In terms of specs, it was actually closer to the OnePlus 8T last year than the OnePlus 9 it debuted with. Considering that situation, it’s surprising that OnePlus would even launch a “T” model of the OnePlus 9R, but that’s exactly what the rumors suggest.

The OnePlus 9 RT is expected to keep the Snapdragon 870 5G while upgrading at least one of the cameras. Instead of the 48MP main shooter of the OnePlus 9R, this incremental upgrade will sport the 50MP Sony IMX766 that served as the ultra-wide camera of the OnePlus 9. Here, it will be the main camera and will be joined by the same motley crew of a 16MP ultra-wide camera, a 5MP macro shooter, and a 2MP depth sensor.

Android Central believes that the OnePlus 9 RT will be the first from the company to come with OxygenOS 12 and Android 12 out of the box. That hints that its launch wouldn’t be until after Android 12’s stable release, which suggests a Q4 2021 date. It will be based on OPPO’s ColorOS, of course, and it will be interesting to see how much the two will merge in the next release cycle.

As for availability, the OnePlus 9 RT might again be limited to India and China. OnePlus isn’t keen on this new phone undercutting the OnePlus 9, especially in markets where the OnePlus Nord series is taking root. The company might also launch two other Nord phones later this year, but the OnePlus 9 RT marks the end of its 2021 premium flagship line.