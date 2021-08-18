Cancel
Berlin, MA

Item calendar for the Aug. 20 Item

telegram.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEditor's note: Send listings for events happening in any of the seven towns to: TheItem@telegram.com. Berlin Public Library: is open to the public. Masks are requested to be worn and a limited number of patrons allowed. To sign up for virtual programming, contact Berlin Public Library, (978) 838-2812 or email sfoster@cwmars.org: Early Bird Story Time with Ms. Sara, 9:30 a.m. on Mondays, Aug. 23 and 30 if the weather predicts no rain. Outdoor Story Time with Ms. Sara, Monday, Aug. 23 and Monday, Aug. 30, 10:30 a.m., Berlin Public Library, weather permitting. Solomon Pond Mall Story Time, Monday, Sept. 13, with Ms. Sara, in the grassy area at the mall, 11 a.m. Teen Advisory Board, Monday, Sept. 27, 7 p.m.

www.telegram.com

