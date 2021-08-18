Rave Mobile Safety Announces New Channel Partner Program To Advance Safety Ecosystem
FRAMINGHAM – Rave Mobile Safety (Rave), a Framingham-based critical communication and collaboration platform customers count on when it matters most, announced yesterday, August 17, the launch of its new channel partner program to establish a network of industry and solutions experts who offer a comprehensive set of communications, safety and security solutions to their customers.framinghamsource.com
