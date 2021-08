The popular Big Wheel races took place Friday evening adjacent to the Canton Village Park as part of the St. Lawrence County Dairy Princess Parade and Festival. The event saw four, five and six year olds compete. The races were followed by live music by Steelin’ Country. The parade will be held Saturday at 1 p.m. with vendors and crafters in the village park beginning at 10 a.m. Above, Rainer Infante gets ready to race with encouragement from his mother Kelly and sister Fable. NCN Photo by Paul Mitchell.