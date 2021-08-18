August Virtual Event: The Digital Inclusivity Crisis in American Education

Cancel
Join Changing America for our first virtual event as we investigate one of the most critical problems facing America today.

As students across the country head back to one of the most important school years in recent American history, they are facing systemic issues in our education system. One of these was made painfully clear by the COVID-19 pandemic: millions of our children don't have access to technology and high-speed internet they desperately need.

Recent reports have found that nearly 20 million Americans still lack access to fixed broadband service. In rural areas the numbers are even more alarming: nearly one-fourth of the population doesn't have threshold speed internet services.

How can we tackle the crucial issues of digital inclusivity? What steps must we take to create equal opportunity for students of all economic backgrounds? How can we support struggling parents in their efforts to provide a quality education for their children? How can we as a country put our education system on course for a successful future in the digital age?

Join our expert panel as they talk about the challenge and promise of digital inclusivity in America today.

Featuring:

Rep. Chrissy Houlahan (D-PA), Women in STEM Caucus

Ed Chang, Executive Director, redefinED Atlanta

Maria Echaveste, President & CEO, Opportunity Institute

