Greensburg defeated Oldenburg Academy in three games Tuesday: 25-15, 25-19, 25-9. The Pirates are 5-0. “It wasn’t our best night, but the third game showed improvements and we were in command,” said Greensburg coach June Rigney. “The Pirates were led by Ella Chapman at the net with 15 kills followed by Josie Nobbe with 13 and Carlee Adams with 12. So we did a pretty good job of spreading the offense. Jenna Foster put up 22 assists and Janae Comer was active on serve reception with 13 solid passes. Abigail Hoeing led us in serving, executing 24 of 25 points. We are now 5-0.”