Shawn Mendes Promises a 'Summer of Love' in New Tainy Collaboration: Stream It Now
Shawn Mendes and Tainy are helping fans close out their "Summer of Love" right with their new collaboration, which debuted on Friday (Aug. 20). The Canadian pop superstar sneakily revealed the song title earlier this month on his sweatshirt while he played a couple of guitar chords in a Twitter video captioned "sol," meaning "sun" in Spanish. The pop star later previewed the bouncy single in another video of him driving in a convertible with the green mountains and sunset as his stunning backdrop.www.billboard.com
