Shawn Mendes Promises a 'Summer of Love' in New Tainy Collaboration: Stream It Now

Shawn Mendes spilled the tea about his long-term relationship with Camila Cabello and how they get into the "worst little arguments." While chatting with SiriusXM on Friday (Aug. 20), the same day he released his new Tainy-assisted single "Summer of Love," Mendes revealed there's sometimes trouble in paradise for the two. "We definitely fight, and we get in the worst little arguments. But I think that we definitely are pretty good at picking up on when it's just ego talking," he said. "And we usually call each other out. We have a really honest and open relationship, but yeah, we definitely fight."