Aaliyah's 1996 Album 'One in a Million' Finally Arrives on Streaming Services: Listen

By Heran Mamo
Billboard
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNearly 25 years after its release, Aaliyah's sophomore album One in a Million finally arrived on all streaming services Friday (Aug. 20). One in a Million was first released Aug. 27, 1996, via Blackground and Atlantic Records. Produced by Timbaland and Missy Elliott -- who are also credited as featured artists on the album alongside Treach and Slick Rick -- the multiplatinum project spans 17 tracks, including singles "If Your Girl Only Knew," "Got to Give It Up" and the Billboard Hot 100 No. 9 hit "The One I Gave My Heart To."

www.billboard.com

