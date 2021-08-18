Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Panola County, TX

Fillies set to open season in Baytown

By Jack Stallard jstallard@news-journal.com
Longview News-Journal
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Panola Fillies don’t have long to get ready for a brutal conference race, but veteran head coach Nicole McCray believes her team will reach its full potential quickly. The journey starts on Friday for the Fillies, who are scheduled to play five matches over a two-day span at the Lee College Invitational in Baytown. After that’s it’s three matches at the Bulldog Bash at Clarendon College next weekend and then a jump right into Region XIV Conference action.

www.news-journal.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Carthage, TX
County
Panola County, TX
City
Rockwall, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Baytown, TX
Sports
City
Hallsville, TX
City
Cisco, TX
City
Baytown, TX
City
Dallas, TX
City
Tyler, TX
City
Wharton, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kristen Stewart
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blinn College#Carthage College#Cisco College#Open Season#Lee College#Panola Fillies#Clarendon College#White Oak High School#Coastal Bend#Victoria College#Corpus Christi#Iquape#The University Of Florida
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cisco
Country
Brazil
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
IndustryPosted by
NBC News

FDA vaccine approval good news for markets, employment, economy

The decision Monday by the Food and Drug Administration to grant full approval to Pfizer-BioNTech's two-dose vaccine pushed markets higher Monday, boosting the Dow Jones Industrial Average by 300 points and propelling the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq to fresh highs. Investors appeared to express confidence the move could represent an inflection point for the economic recovery.
ProtestsPosted by
CNN

US Capitol Police says shooting of January 6 rioter Ashli Babbitt was 'lawful'

(CNN) — The US Capitol Police officer who shot and killed pro-Trump rioter Ashli Babbitt on January 6 will not face any disciplinary action, the department said Monday. "USCP's Office of Professional Responsibility (OPR) determined the officer's conduct was lawful and within Department policy, which says an officer may use deadly force only when the officer reasonably believes that action is in the defense of human life, including the officer's own life, or in the defense of any person in immediate danger of serious physical injury," the department said in a statement.
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Amid Kabul evacuation chaos, Biden under pressure to extend deadline

KABUL/WASHINGTON, Aug 23 (Reuters) - With thousands of desperate Afghans and foreigners crowding into Kabul airport in the hope of fleeing Afghanistan's new Taliban rulers, pressure grew on U.S. President Joe Biden on Monday to extend the deadline for the evacuation operation. Biden on Sunday warned that the evacuation was...

Comments / 0

Community Policy