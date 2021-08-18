Fillies set to open season in Baytown
The Panola Fillies don’t have long to get ready for a brutal conference race, but veteran head coach Nicole McCray believes her team will reach its full potential quickly. The journey starts on Friday for the Fillies, who are scheduled to play five matches over a two-day span at the Lee College Invitational in Baytown. After that’s it’s three matches at the Bulldog Bash at Clarendon College next weekend and then a jump right into Region XIV Conference action.www.news-journal.com
Comments / 0