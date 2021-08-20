Sunflower Program Makes Travel Journey Easier for Passengers with Hidden Disabilities at Melbourne Orlando International Airport

DENVER (CBS4) – An issue with the underground train that runs from the main terminal to each of the three concourses as at Denver International airport caused 12 hours of disruption for travelers. A spokesperson for the airport says a tire blew out on one of the passenger trains, causing damage to the track and triggered a power cutoff. (credit: Marcus Simmons) Marcus Simmon was on the train when the trouble started around 12:30 a.m. Friday. “We were going kind of around a corner, and we heard two loud bangs and saw some sparks flying outside the windows,” he said. Simmon says the smoke...