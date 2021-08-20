Cancel
Melbourne, FL

Sunflower Program Makes Travel Journey Easier for Passengers with Hidden Disabilities at Melbourne Orlando International Airport

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBREVARD COUNTY • MELBOURNE, FLORIDA – The travel journey at Melbourne Orlando International Airport (MLB) just got easier for passengers living with non-visible disabilities with the implementation of the Hidden Disabilities Sunflower program. A hidden disability is a disability that may not be immediately obvious, such as autism, dementia, Parkinson’s,...

