TOWN OF ESSEX PLANNING COMMISSION AGENDA/PUBLIC HEARING September 9, 2021-6:30 P.M. MUNICIPAL CONFERENCE ROOM, 81 MAIN ST., ESSEX JCT., VT

Anyone may attend this meeting in person at the above address or remotely through the following options:. - Microsoft Teams https://www.essexvt.org/869/Join-Teams-Meeting-Essex-PC - Conference call (audio only): (802) 377-3784 | Conference ID: 590 879 654 #. - Watch the live stream video on Town Meeting TV's YouTube Channel. - Public wifi:...

