Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Phillies’ offense remains AWOL and other observations from 3-2 loss to Diamondbacks

By Scott Lauber
inquirer.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePHOENIX -- With seven weeks left in the season, manager Joe Girardi doesn’t care to hear that the Phillies’ schedule is softer than a roll of Charmin. Never mind that the Arizona Diamondbacks began the week with the worst record in baseball. Or that their pitching staff owned the highest ERA in the National League. Or that they were on pace for 110 losses. They somehow muted the Phillies’ bats, sending them to a 3-2 loss in the opener of a three-game series here Tuesday night.

www.inquirer.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Peralta
Person
Didi Gregorius
Person
Jean Segura
Person
Kyle Gibson
Person
Bryce Harper
Person
Andrew Mccutchen
Person
Rhys Hoskins
Person
Daulton Varsho
Person
Alec Bohm
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Phillies#Awol#Awol#The Arizona Diamondbacks#Era#The National League#Chase Field#Mvp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Philadelphia Phillies
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Arizona Diamondbacks
NewsBreak
MLB
Related
MLBphilliesnation.com

Spencer Howard gives incredible quote on his time in Philly

Since arriving in Arlington following his trade from Philadelphia, Spencer Howard has been pretty open about what went wrong during his time with the Phillies. The former Phillies No. 1 pitching prospect had a 5.81 ERA in 52 2/3 innings in Philadelphia. His struggles early on were a big reason why the Phillies were willing to part ways with him at the deadline.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Former Phillies reliever heads to Yankees in blockbuster Gallo trade

Former Phillies reliever Joely Rodriguez is headed to the Yankees. The hot stove was burning around Major League Baseball this week as Friday’s trade deadline came and went. Several trades, big and small, took place right down to the final minute on Friday, with a few last-minute bombs dropping after the fact. And while Philadelphia Phillies president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski was working on his new team, one blockbuster swap made headlines on Wednesday that involved the team’s 2009 World Series rival.
MLBPosted by
NJ.com

Phillies place Rhys Hoskins on injured list, call up former No. 1 pick

PHILADELPHIA - On a day the Phillies welcomed two players back to the starting lineup after brief injuries and gave several promising updates on other rehabbing players, first baseman Rhys Hoskins went on the injured list. Hoskins had been limited by a groin injury recently and was forced to miss...
MLBNBC Sports

Aaron Nola taken deep with 2 outs in the 9th in crushing Phillies loss

Aaron Nola toyed with the Padres for three hours, finding himself one out away from a complete game that would have given the Phillies their second straight win in San Diego after three brutal losses in Arizona. But his 117th pitch of the night -- which matched a career-high --...
MLBNBC Sports

Bryce Harper sounds the alarm: 'We're wasting time'

No Phillie stands closer to the out-of-town scoreboard than Bryce Harper. It looms over his shoulder in right field at Citizens Bank Park. Every bulb on that scoreboard tells a story and Harper liked what he saw when he peeked over his shoulder Tuesday night. The New York Mets lost.
MLBSan Diego Channel

Darvish exits early in Padres' 12-3 loss to Diamondbacks

PHOENIX (AP) -- Yu Darvish left a rocky start early with lower back tightness, and the Arizona Diamondbacks took advantage to beat the San Diego Padres 12-3. Pavin Smith had four RBIs and Caleb Smith pitched 5 1/3 quality innings of relief for the last-place Diamondbacks. Darvish exited in the...
MLBNBC Philadelphia

Phillies Offense Continues Disappearing Act in 3rd Loss in 4 Days

Phillies' offense continues its disappearing act in third loss in four days originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. The Phillies had the guy they wanted on the mound Friday night, but so, too, did the Cincinnati Reds. Right-hander Tyler Mahle became the Reds’ first 10-game winner this season when he...
MLBeastvillagetimes.com

Offense Struggles, Diamondbacks Walk Off Padres 3-2

The San Diego Padres lost their third straight game after being blown out twice in a row. Dalton Varsho’s walk-off home run ended Friday’s 3-2 loss against the Arizona Diamondbacks. The Padres bats, which have produced just five runs in their last 29 innings of work, were unable to produce enough to beat a scrappy Diamondbacks team.
MLBnumberfire.com

Brett Phillips out of lineup as Rays visit Phillies

Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Brett Phillips is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's road game against left-hander Ranger Suarez and the Philadelphia Phillies. Tampa Bay is playing without a designated hitter since they are in a National League park, so Austin Meadows is shifting to left field and sending Phillips to the bench. Randy Arozarena is in right field and Manuel Margot is starting in center.
MLBDaily Local News

McCaffery: Giving up on Phillies is no longer an option

PHILADELPHIA — At a time in history when everyone is expected to buy into an idea, take a side, make a statement and refuse compromise on any issue sports-related or otherwise, the eternally tormented Phillies fan has never been so challenged. Which way to go?. Believe? Or don't believe?. Sellers?...
MLBFOX Sports

Bumgarner, Diamondbacks beat Phillies 6-2 for series sweep

PHOENIX (AP) — For the first time in months, the Arizona Diamondbacks are not the worst team in baseball. And they're making some playoff contenders miserable. “I can’t say enough good things about what this team has done,” manager Torey Lovullo said after the Diamondbacks beat the Philadelphia Phillies 6-2 on Thursday to complete a three-game series sweep.
MLBThe Good Phight

Gamethread 8/17: Phillies at Diamondbacks

There has been much written in the past few days about the ease of schedule the Phillies have coming up. Yes they have to play some of the better teams in the Padres and the Braves, but their remaining games are littered with teams at the bottom of the barrel, both in the National and American Leagues. Tonight, the Phillies begin a game with the bottom of the NL, taking on the Arizona Diamondbacks for the first time since 2019. Here are the lineups.
MLBazsnakepit.com

Diamondbacks 3, Philadelphia 2: VanMeter the Phillies Eater

When the series preview was posted early this afternoon, the smart money seemed to be on Taylor Widener missing his start due to “cold-like symptoms” over the last several days, which seemed like it was maybe code for covid, especially given the mini-outbreak that has eaten into the roster time of Noe Ramirez, Joe Mantiply, Stuart Fairchild, and now Merrill Kelly over the last week or so. Happily, however, that turned out not to be the case, and Widener took the mound against the still-in-contention Phillies, who are locked in a three-way dogfight with Atlanta and the New York Mets for the NL East’s one likely playoff berth.

Comments / 0

Community Policy