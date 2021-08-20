Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

DuBois, Punxsutawney call on returning experience for 2021 success

By Ryan Stanko
WJAC TV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJOHNSTOWN -- The Daily Blitz preview tour made two more stops within District 9 on Thursday night. The DuBois Beavers took a step forward in 2020, but missed the playoffs with a 3-5 record. Head Coach TJ Wingard will call on a large senior class to get his program over the top in 2021. Wingard will employ the spread offense and a 3-4 base defense this year, which is the second for DuBois since making the switch from District 10 to District 9.

wjactv.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Daily Blitz#The Dubois Beavers#District 10#District 9#Chucks#Defense
Related
Posted by
Reuters

Afghan evacuation on 'war footing' as G7 meets on pullout deadline

Aug 24 (Reuters) - Western troops at Kabul airport worked frantically on Tuesday to evacuate people from Afghanistan before an Aug. 31 deadline as U.S. President Joe Biden faced growing pressure to negotiate more time for the airlift of thousands trying to flee. Leaders of the Group of Seven (G7)...
ABC News

Kathy Hochul sworn in as 1st female New York governor

Former Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul was sworn in as New York's first female governor at 12:01 a.m. Tuesday by the state's chief judge, Janet DiFiore, in a private ceremony at the state capitol in Albany. A public swearing-in ceremony will be held for Hochul at 10 a.m. Tuesday in the...
Posted by
The Associated Press

Crews search for missing in Tennessee deluge that killed 22

WAVERLY, Tenn. (AP) — Search crews worked through shattered homes and tangled debris on Monday, looking for about a dozen people still missing after record-breaking rain sent floodwaters surging through rural Tennessee, killing at least 22 people. Saturday’s flooding took out roads, cellphone towers and telephone lines, leaving people uncertain...
Posted by
The Associated Press

What does full approval of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine mean?

What does full approval of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine mean?. It means Pfizer’s shot for people 16 and older has now undergone the same rigorous testing and regulatory review as dozens of other long-established vaccines. COVID-19 vaccines in the U.S. were initially rolled out under the Food and Drug Administration’s emergency...
Posted by
The Associated Press

Proud Boys leader who burned BLM flag gets 5 months in jail

The leader of the Proud Boys extremist group was sentenced to more than five months in jail on Monday for burning a Black Lives Matter banner that was torn down from a historic Black church in downtown Washington and bringing two high-capacity firearm magazines into the nation’s capital days shortly before the Jan. 6 riot.
Posted by
Reuters

CIA director met Taliban leader in Afghanistan on Monday -sources

WASHINGTON, Aug 24 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden sent CIA Director William Burns to meet Taliban leader Abdul Ghani Baradar in Kabul on Monday in the highest level official encounter since the militant group took over the Afghan capital, a U.S. official and a source familiar with government activity told Reuters on Tuesday.
Posted by
Reuters

U.S. VP Harris trip to Vietnam delayed over 'health incident' in Hanoi

HANOI, Aug 24 (Reuters) - A trip to Vietnam by U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris was delayed on Tuesday following an unexplained health incident in Hanoi, the U.S. Embassy in the Southeast Asian country's capital said in a statement. Harris, who was in Singapore concluding a three-day trip, was due...
Posted by
NBC News

Amid turmoil, Democrats delay House vote on infrastructure and budget bills

WASHINGTON — House Democrats delayed a vote on advancing President Joe Biden's infrastructure bill and multi-trillion-dollar social safety net expansion as Speaker Nancy Pelosi struggled to tame a rebellion from centrist lawmakers who oppose her plan of action. The stakes are high for Biden's top two legislative priorities. The House...

Comments / 0

Community Policy