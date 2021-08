If you’ve ever wondered what it felt like to be pulled over by a policeman and what the driver, the front seat passenger and the rear passengers should actually do to instantly comply, a recent seminar entitled, “Beyond Change” took place at Mansfield High School, to highlight that scenario plus other roles as good citizens and students. The main thing mentioned during this exercise is to place your hands in front of you on the dash or headrest (backseat) where the officer can see them at all times.