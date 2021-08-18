Sydney's best doughnuts you can get delivered

London is notoriously bad for fish and chips compared to its Northern and coastal counterparts. The best fish and chips you'll ever eat won't be found in a big city, they'll be found at an unassuming gaff in a small town with a name like ‘Bumbleshire’ or ‘Diddlesworth’. There are a number of reasons that fish and chips in London are sub-optimal, the first of which is price. Perhaps I'm spoilt by the £2.50 pints and £3 goujon deals back home but £13 for cod and chips feels like the worst case of inflation since the Freddo. Now, I could look past the scandalous price tags if the fish and chips were actually any good. The reality is soggy wet fish that sticks to the paper, overly greasy or cold chips and either an abundance or a deficit of salt and vinegar.