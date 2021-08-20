Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Billie Eilish’s ‘Happier Than Ever’ Steady at No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Album Sales Chart

By Keith Caulfield
Billboard
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBillboard’s Top Album Sales chart ranks the top-selling albums of the week based only on traditional album sales. The chart’s history dates back to May 25, 1991, the first week Billboard began tabulating charts with electronically monitored piece count information from SoundScan, now MRC Data. Pure album sales were the measurement solely utilized by the Billboard 200 albums chart through the list dated Dec. 6, 2014, after which that chart switched to a methodology that blends album sales with track equivalent album units and streaming equivalent album units. For all chart news, follow @billboard and @billboardcharts on both Twitter and Instagram.

www.billboard.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Album Sales#Billboard#Compilation Album#Top 40#Soundscan#Mrc Data#Billboardcharts#Twitter#Instagram#Bts#World Albums#Target
Related
MusicNew Haven Register

Lorde's 'Solar Power' Launches to Number One on Apple Music Pre-Add Chart

Two weeks before its August 20th release, Lorde’s anticipated third studio album, Solar Power, rises to Number One on this week’s Apple Music Pre-Add Chart. Pre-adds allow listeners to queue up an album to be added to their library when it’s released, offering a good indication of the albums that fans are most excited for. It’s a strong sign that it’s leading the pre-add chart, where previous RS 200 toppers like Rod Wave, Olivia Rodrigo and Moneybagg Yo have also led.
MusicPosted by
The Associated Press

Review: Billie Eilish remains brilliant with sophomore album

“Happier Than Ever,” Billie Eilish (Darkroom/Interscope Records) Billie Eilish seems to be in a good place on her sophomore album. “I’m happier than ever,” she sings on the first song. But there’s a tear running down her cheek on the cover. And before the collection is done, she returns to the phrase “I’m happier than ever” but qualifies it with “When I’m away from you.” So it’s complicated.
MusicBillboard

9 Memorable Covers of Billie Eilish Songs

But musicians of all genres have been doing more than just singing her praises -- they've literally been singing her songs. Here are some of the most memorable covers of Eilish's music -- which she pens with brother and collaborator Finneas -- since she first started making waves with 2016's viral song "Ocean Eyes."
Billboard

Doja Cat Is Becoming the Quintessential Gen Z Pop Star

Although the masses are finally catching up, Doja proved her star power from the moment “Mooo!” went viral in August of 2018. The winkingly meme-driven novelty song expertly tapped into the specific brand of self-deprecation and intricate webs of online inside jokes that make up Gen Z humor. Like any smart pop star, Doja was able to capitalize on the viral success of “Mooo!” by launching a deluxe version of Amala, her debut studio album, in the following months. That deluxe version housed two of her biggest hits at the time, “Tia Tamera (feat. Rico Nasty)” and a remix of “Juicy” featuring Tyga. The success of the latter song led to Doja’s first Hot 100 chart entry and Amala’s first appearance on the Billboard 200 albums chart. The “Juicy” remix also ended up functioning as the lead single for Hot Pink, Doja’s sophomore studio album which spawned three Hot 100 entries: “Say So,” the No. 16-peaking “Streets,” and the platinum-certified “Like That (feat. Gucci Mane).”
Musicthatgrapejuice.net

Chart Check [Billboard 200]: Tinashe’s New Album ‘333’ is the Week’s Top R&B Debut

Much like 2019’s ‘Songs for You’ before it, Tinashe‘s August 6-released album – ‘333’ – was greeted with critical acclaim aplenty. The LP – her fifth overall (second to be released independently via her Tinashe Music Inc. (TMI) imprint) – bounced onto digital shelves on the backs of ‘Bouncin,’ ‘Pasadena,’ ‘I Can See the Future,’ and other official or buzz singles ahead of its arrival.
MusicPosted by
Variety

Vinyl Boost Puts Olivia Rodrigo Back Atop Album Chart; Dan + Shay, Killers Debut in Top 10

This may still come as a surprise to oldsters, but the young people do love their vinyl now — even contemporaries of 18-year-old Olivia Rodrigo, whose debut album returns to the No. 1 spot on the chart this week due partly to a belated LP-format release. Rodrigo’s “Sour” tops the Rolling Stone album chart with 99,200 album-equivalent units. Of course it’s a steaming monster, racking up another 67.1 million streams in its 13th week out. But a big reason for its re-ascent is its sales strength. The album sold 26,000 copies during the week, about 80 percent of which were for...
CelebritiesBillboard

Billie Eilish Shows Off Short Haircut & Says It's Exactly 'Like My Mama'

Billie Eilish's blond hair just got shorter than ever, and she definitely got it from her mama. The Happier Than Ever singer took to her Instagram Story on Monday (Aug. 23) to show off her cropped look in the car, while also revealing her inspiration. Eilish posted two black-and-white pictures of her mother Maggie Baird from back in the day, and the resemblance between mother and daughter is uncanny.
Billboard

Madonna's New Warner Music Group Deal: What Could It Mean?

On the new Billboard Pop Shop Podcast, we're hashing out the big questions: Is new music on the way? Could we hear any songs that have been locked in the Madonna vault? Could this spell a new collaboration (or two) with Warner's current pop princess Dua Lipa? Katie & Madonna superfan Keith break it all down on the brand-new episode below:
Celebritieswiltonbulletin.com

Billie Eilish Tops Artist 500 Chart for First Time

As her sophomore album Happier Than Ever becomes her first Number One on the Rolling Stone Top 200 Albums chart, Billie Eilish tops the Artists 500 chart for her first time, too. All told, Eilish saw close to 132 million on-demand audio streams from July 30th through August 5th. Fourteen...
MusicThe FADER

Happier Than Ever

To the surprise of few, Billie Eilish's new album Happier Than Ever has debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 album chart. The first-week sales come with an interesting twist, courtesy of The New York Times: of the 238,000 equivalent units sold, 73,000 of them were vinyl records. That's...
wesb.com

VOLBEAT’s ‘Wait A Minute My Girl’ Tops BILLBOARD’s Mainstream Rock Chart

VOLBEAT‘s latest single, “Wait A Minute My Girl”, has topped Billboard‘s Mainstream Rock chart. The song is the Danish/American band’s ninth No. 1 song on the chart, and ties AEROSMITH for the artist with at least nine songs that have topped the Billboard chart. VOLBEAT previously shared its music video for “Wait A Minute My Girl” directed by Sean Donnelly, founder of AWESOME+modest, with collages by Mengqing Yuan and animation by Steve Yeung. AWESOME+modest is an animation studio based in Los Angeles, California that specializes in mixed media techniques. They most recently created all of the animation in the HBO documentary miniseries “The Lady And The Dale”, Marvel‘s “Behind The Mask” and Showtime‘s “The One And Only Dick Gregory”.
at40.com

Global Citizen Live Announces Lineup: Billie Eilish, Coldplay, Lizzo & More

On Tuesday (August 10), Global Citizen announced the star-studded lineup for this year's concert. Described as the organization's "biggest event yet," viewers will enjoy performances from the biggest names in music across all genres. Global Citizen Live has taken place in New York City's Central Park annually since 2012. In...

Comments / 0

Community Policy