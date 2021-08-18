Coming soon: Rocco's Bologna Discoteca is setting up shop in Fitzroy

The Donut Experiment is coming to Lombard! If you’re not familiar with what this is, then you’re in for a real treat. You know us, we’re always looking for the best sweet treats around the Chicagoland area. That’s why we’re so damn excited for this one. The Donut Experiment began life in 2012 as Anna Maria Donuts in Anna Maria, FL. The original mad scientists are the husband-and-wife team of Shawn and Cecilia Wampole. Hailing from the Philadelphia area of Pennsylvania, the couple was surprised to find that there was not a donut shop on Anna Maria Island when they vacationed there. What originally started out as a joke about opening a donut shop, eventually led to, after some number crunching and careful planning, the couple quitting their jobs, selling their house, and moving to Florida.