Coming soon: Rocco's Bologna Discoteca is setting up shop in Fitzroy

By Rushani Epa
Time Out Global
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you've spent hours queuing up to get a taste of Rocco's Bologna Discoteca's thick meatball subs with lashings of Napoli sauce, this news is for you: the pop-up is about to become a permanent venue. The brains behind Rocco's are also the ones behind one of Melbourne's best restaurants, Poodle Bar and Bistro, and the team have been busy doing up the two-storey venue located a stone's throw away from the Fitzroy venue.

www.timeout.com

#Food Drink#Bologna Discoteca#Napoli#Italian
