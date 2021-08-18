Coming soon: Rocco's Bologna Discoteca is setting up shop in Fitzroy
If you've spent hours queuing up to get a taste of Rocco's Bologna Discoteca's thick meatball subs with lashings of Napoli sauce, this news is for you: the pop-up is about to become a permanent venue. The brains behind Rocco's are also the ones behind one of Melbourne's best restaurants, Poodle Bar and Bistro, and the team have been busy doing up the two-storey venue located a stone's throw away from the Fitzroy venue.www.timeout.com
