Argyle to relaunch town business association
The town of Argyle will relaunch the Argyle Business Association to support new and existing businesses in the 76226 ZIP code, staff announced Monday. The association began as an idea last spring, but in-person programming became difficult to organize amid the COVID-19 pandemic. While the online business directory has endured, town officials, who discussed the relaunch on Aug. 10 at a Municipal Development District meeting, hope the second iteration will mean a more robust program to support local businesses.denton.bubblelife.com
