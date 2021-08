New England Patriots wide receiver Jakobi Meyers has looked like the No. 1 option at the position thus far in training camp, according to Jeff Howe of The Athletic. "Jakobi Meyers continues to be their most consistent receiver," Howe writes. "After a slow opening stretch to camp, Meyers’ 15 connections with Newton are tied with Smith for the lead. He has 12 connections with Jones, the second most on the team behind Bourne." Nelson Agholor and N'Keal Harry also factor in at the position, and tight ends Jonnu Smith and Hunter Henry (health permitting) will likely lead the pass-catching group as well. But it seems as though Meyers could emerge as the top receiver.