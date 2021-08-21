Cancel
SummerSlam 2021 Live Stream: How to Watch the WWE Event for Free on Peacock

SummerSlam 2021 is one of the WWE ’s biggest wrestling events of the year, and it’s set to kick off tonight, live from Vegas.

Like Wrestlemana 37, this event will take place in front of a live audience, this time at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. All attendees will have to wear masks due to the recent uptick in Covid-19 cases, but SummerSlam 2021 will happen in front of a full capacity crowd of more than 40,000 expected fans. Tickets for the event are still available on Vivid Seats , but you can stream the entire program on NBC’s Peacock .

SummerSlam 2021 feature 10 matches, including a Universal Championship bout between Roman Reigns and John Cena; a Triple Threat Match between Nikki A.S.H, Rhea Ripley, and Charlotte Flair; and the SmackDown Tag Team Championship between The Usos and Rey & Dominik Mysterio.

When Is SummerSlam 2021?

The first match of WWE’s SummerSlam 2021 begins tonight, Saturday, August 21 at 8 p.m. ET (5 p.m. PT).

Stream SummerSlam 2021 Live on Peacock here

How to Stream SummerSlam 2021 Live Online

You can stream SummerSlam 2021 live on Peacock , NBC’s official streaming platform. NBC and the WWE signed an agreement last year that included the exclusive streaming rights to all of its matches. This includes pay-per-view events like SummerSlam 2021 at no additional cost.

A subscription to Peacock Premium starts at $4.99 per month , or $49.99 per year. There’s also an ad-free tier that costs $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year.

The agreement between the WWE and NBC includes access to the WWE’s archive of matches, which means you can watch every previous SummerSlam in the lead up to this weekend’s event, or catch up on any WWE matches you missed from earlier this season. You’ll also be able to re-watch your favorite moments from SummerSlam 2021 after the event is over.

Stream SummerSlam 2021 Live on Peacock here

How to Stream SummerSlam 2021 Live Online Free

Current Peacock Premium subscribers can watch SummerSlam 2021 online free as part of their subscription. You’ll also get access to unlimited replays to watch SummerSlam 2021 free online.

If you’ve never subscribed to the service before, NBC offers a 7-day free trial to Peacock. If you sign up now, you’ll be able to watch SummerSlam 2021 free on all of your devices without spending a dollar. The Peacock free trial lets you stream SummerSlam 2021 online or watch SummerSlam2021 on your computer, tablet or connected TV.

Grab the Peacock free trial for SummerSlam now and get instant access to tonight’s big event. You can cancel at any time, and will not be charged if you end your subscription during the trial period.

Where to Get SummerSlam 2021 Merch Online

If you want to commemorate this weekend’s big event, the WWE’s official store is the best place to get licensed merch. You can order a SummerSlam 2021 T-Shirt to commemorate this year’s big matchups, or get one that shows off your favorite wrestler. The store also offers art prints, posters, Funko Pop! Vinyls, and championship titles.

The store is also being refreshed with new items, including a SummerSlam 2021 folding chair . If you can’t make it to the show this year, this gear (and a subscription to Peacock Premium) can help you feel like you are.

Stream SummerSlam 2021 Live on Peacock here

