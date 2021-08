People visit the tomb of Mohammed Nadir Shah, a former king of Afghanistan, in Kabul, Afghanistan, Aug. 22, 2021. (Victor J. Blue/The New York Times) As lethal mayhem persisted outside the Kabul airport, with thousands of terrified Afghans trying to flee, the Taliban have reached out to a former Afghan president, Hamid Karzai, and to Russia in an attempt to fulfill their pledge to form an “inclusive” government and defeat holdouts against their rule.