Data Warehouses Meet Data Lakes

Computerworld
 5 days ago

Ventana Research found that 73% of organizations are combining their data warehouse and data lakes in some way—and 23% of organizations are replacing the data warehouse with data lakes. As the data warehouse and data lake converge, a new data management paradigm has emerged that combines the best of both worlds: the Lakehouse architecture.

