Argyle to relaunch town business association

The town of Argyle will relaunch the Argyle Business Association to support new and existing businesses in the 76226 ZIP code, staff announced Monday.

The association began as an idea last spring, but in-person programming became difficult to organize amid the COVID-19 pandemic. While the online business directory has endured, town officials, who discussed the relaunch on Aug. 10 at a Municipal Development District meeting, hope the second iteration will mean a more robust program to support local businesses.

"It's something that's been needed in the town, and people have been calling me asking about it," Argyle communications coordinator Julia Falcon said. "There's a lot of small businesses here that our Municipal Development District wants to support and help grow."

Programming will include monthly coffee meetings and quarterly lunch events which will function as networking and educational opportunities for member businesses. The association currently supports around 100 members, but staff hope to attract many more that will be eligible, Falcon said. Membership is free and includes social media support.

— Amber Gaudet