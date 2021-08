Greg Zuerlein remains on the PUP list as the Cowboys approach their third preseason game, though indications from practice and team officials suggest he’s on pace to be ready for the season opener at Tampa Bay. In the meantime, The Cowboys needed to address their hole at kicker. Last season’s punter, Hunter Niswander kicked off the preseason with a 1/3 performance that saw him hit initially from 29 yards out and then miss his next two. Badly. Against Arizona, he was a more respectable 3/3, with a long of 38 yards, but the Cowboys decided more help would be necessary before Saturday night’s in-state clash with the Houston Texans.