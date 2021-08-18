Tiger Town Bash returns: Public invited to seventh annual celebration on Aug. 26
ROCK SPRINGS —The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency and Rock Springs High School have finalized plans for the seventh annual Tiger Town Bash on Aug. 26 to showcase Tiger pride as students head back to school. Cheerleaders, the Tiger Rhythm Dance Team and marching band will perform and all clubs, organizations and groups are invited to set-up and showcase their activities. Everyone is encouraged to wear orange and black that Thursday.www.wyomingnews.com
