Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

Education Week devotional: Five messages that all of God’s children need to hear

By Jenna Knaupp
byu.edu
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBYU Education Week began in 1922 and is one of the largest continuing education programs of its type. Held on Brigham Young University campus each August, it offers more than 1,000 classes on a variety of subjects including education, religion, marriage and family, the arts, history, communication and more. As...

news.byu.edu

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin J Worthen
Person
Walt Disney
Person
Jesus Christ
Person
Fred Astaire
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Continuing Education#Byu Education Week#Brigham Young University#Church#Kbyu Tv 11
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Airplanes
NewsBreak
Religion
Related
Jackson, MSWAPT

Jackson pastor dies of COVID-19, family says

JACKSON, Miss. — Pastor Devon Adams spent two decades building his church in West Jackson and working to to break down racial barriers. "Pastor Devon Adams was an awesome man of God, and he was a pillar in this community," church member Charles Alexander said. The pastor's family said he...
Washington Post

Even LDS leaders are struggling to get Mormons vaccinated against the coronavirus

Benjamin E. Park is the editor of "A Companion to American Religious History" (Blackwell), co-editor of Mormon Studies Review and assistant professor of history at Sam Houston State University. His award-winning book, "Kingdom of Nauvoo: The Rise and Fall of a Religious Empire on the American Frontier," is now out in paperback.
ReligionMining Journal

God means truth

I would like to thank The Mining Journal and most of all the editorial department for getting my editorial letters in your paper. I’ve written for many years on different subjects and have tried to tell the truth and be honest on what I write about. Also thanks for letting my spiritual message to be added in my writings.
ReligionIndependent Tribune

COLUMN: Daughter to Dad: Why did God allow me to hurt like I did?

“Now if we are children, then we are heirs - heirs of God and co-heirs with Christ, if indeed we share in his sufferings in order that we may also share in his glory.” (Romans 8:17) Recently, I wrote about my daughter’s automobile accident 17 years ago. The accident brought...
Religionelizabethton.com

God will abolish evil when Christ returns

Dear Rev. Graham: The more news I watch the more convinced I am that the Bible is right in predicting the conditions of the world when the end times near. Why do so many people blame God for problems the human race creates? — E.T. Dear E.T.: Jesus spoke of...
Religiontheodysseyonline.com

Bible Verses About Protection

It doesn't make any difference if we're under God's protection, however that doesn't mean it stops the storms. It is surrounding us. It does anyway give enormous strength and protection to each fight that we face in our lives. Storms are not generally unsurprising and never have full rule, since He advises us that solidly in His midst that: You are ensured by a Mighty God. You may feel wind or hear it however His covering and protection, you don't need to confront it single-handedly.
Religiongenesis-umc.org

40 Verses to Ignite Your Faith

LIFT (Ladies in Faith Together) is a ladies’ Bible study that meets Tuesdays at 10:00 am via ZOOM. All ladies are invited. Our next study is “40 Verses to Ignite Your Faith” by Laurie Short. We hope that you will join us September 7 – October 26 for “Fresh wisdom, guidance, and encouragement that will help you seek and experience God in new, dynamic ways.”
ReligionCorydon Democrat

Finding God’s plan for you

For the past two weeks, we have been looking at Old Testament scripture that points to God’s plan for our lives. This week, we move on to the New Testament to find God’s plan for us as we become believers in Jesus. It all goes back to the questions we...
Religionbiblestudytools.com

25 Comforting Prayers for the Dying and for Their Families and Loved Ones

When news comes that a loved one or friend is dying, emotions fill our bodies. The feelings of sadness, despair, and loss may begin entering our thoughts the moment we hear or read the words that someone is dying. Through prayer chains at church, phone calls, in person, or through social media, we learn how situations have changed. Sometimes those changes come rapidly and other times, those changes are over a long period of time.
Religionchurchleaders.com

Survey Finds ‘Remarkable and Devastating’ Drop in Biblical Beliefs of Born-Again Christians

According to a new survey from Probe Ministries, born-again Christians have experienced a “startling degradation” in their biblical beliefs during the past decade. Summarizing the organization’s 2020 “Religious Views & Practices Survey,” president Kerby Anderson says, “Pastors and church leaders just can’t assume any longer that the members of their church or Christian organization have a biblical worldview.”
Religionpraisebaltimore.com

God’s Witness Weekly Devotion With Soulblock [8-11-2021]

Need a pick-me-up? Look no further. God’s Witness is a daily devotion by Soulblock. We’re featuring it weekly here on the Praise 106.1 website. Soulblock reads from “Jesus Calling” by Sara Young. Press play below. You can check out additional devotions here. Want gospel news at your fingertips? Text BMORE...
Religionrestorationnewsmedia.com

Weekly devotional: Seek mercy and find God’s love

Ephesians 2:4-7 (ESV) “But God, being rich in mercy, because of the great love with which He loved u... Subscribe to The Wake Weekly today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
Religionbyuicomm.org

Devotional cover: ‘God’s Positive Power’

On Aug. 17, Kort Black, a project manager at BYU-Idaho, gave his devotional address, “God’s Positive Power.”. Black spoke of two active powers in the universe: God’s positive power and the negative power of the adversary. “There are, in our world, two great powers, and God has given us agency...
Religionfccpaintsville.org

Weekly Devotionals

"But grow in the grace and knowledge of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. To him be glory both now and forever! Amen." Like so many others already, I am currently on quarantine battling a tiny virus that the naked eye cannot even see. Ten days—in my house alone, with only my cat as company, while fighting an invisible, yet powerful foe. As this virus spreads across the nation, so does worry, fear, and confusion among so many. People fear the unknown—I think that is part of human nature. The problem is though, that walking in fear and worry keeps us in bondage. We become a slave to those negative intrusive thoughts. If we do not do as instructed in 2 Corinthians 10:5, we become prisoners of our mind, “We demolish arguments and every pretension that sets itself up against the knowledge of God, and we take captive every thought to make it obedient to Christ.” God wants us to keep our mind fixed on things of Him, and not such things as fear and worry that stand contrary to His very nature. So, what can we do to free our mind from the imprisonment of negative thoughts and make them obedient to Christ? We can look to Paul for our example.
Beloit, KSbeloitcall.com

FCA present “Our souls thirst for God” message

"Just as we seek water to quench our thirst, so too – our souls thirst for God", was the message spoke during Sunday's Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA) Back to School Bash. "O God, you are my God, earnestly I seek you; my Soul thirsts for you, my body longs...
ReligionGaston Gazette

Dedicated to all of God’s children especially those who wear chains

If someone gave you a beautiful golden chain and said “in order for you to receive it, it must be wrapped around both wrists, would you take it?. Picture in your mind a man dressed in a long white lab jacket such as a doctor or a scientist might wear. Now envision a great mass of people accepting individually a beautiful golden chain from that man. The golden chains were beautiful. Perhaps they were the most beautiful and most exquisite golden chains one might have in this world. The chains glittered and sparkled brighter than any golden chains one might have ever seen or will ever see in their life time.
Phoenix, AZgcu.edu

Weekly Devotional: The Secret to Unfading Inner Beauty

“Your beauty should not come from outward adornment, such as elaborate hairstyles and the wearing of gold jewelry or fine clothes. Rather, it should be that of your inner self, the unfading beauty of a gentle and quiet spirit, which is of great worth in God’s sight.” – 1 Peter 3:3-4, NIV.

Comments / 0

Community Policy