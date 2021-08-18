Education Week devotional: Five messages that all of God’s children need to hear

"But grow in the grace and knowledge of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. To him be glory both now and forever! Amen." Like so many others already, I am currently on quarantine battling a tiny virus that the naked eye cannot even see. Ten days—in my house alone, with only my cat as company, while fighting an invisible, yet powerful foe. As this virus spreads across the nation, so does worry, fear, and confusion among so many. People fear the unknown—I think that is part of human nature. The problem is though, that walking in fear and worry keeps us in bondage. We become a slave to those negative intrusive thoughts. If we do not do as instructed in 2 Corinthians 10:5, we become prisoners of our mind, “We demolish arguments and every pretension that sets itself up against the knowledge of God, and we take captive every thought to make it obedient to Christ.” God wants us to keep our mind fixed on things of Him, and not such things as fear and worry that stand contrary to His very nature. So, what can we do to free our mind from the imprisonment of negative thoughts and make them obedient to Christ? We can look to Paul for our example.