Want to get involved in your city? Apply to be on a board or commission!. The City provides a wide variety of Boards and Commissions that encourage members to participate in discussions that affect and shape the future of our City. We believe it is not only the right, but the responsibility of interested and capable citizens to become engaged in local government policy by advising the Mayor and City Council on important community-related issues. Serving on a Board or Commission is an excellent way to make a personal contribution to Charlottesville’s growth and can be a rewarding experience for everyone!