Friday Night Live: Worthington Kilbourne Wolves look to take next step
Worthington Kilbourne has been the picture of consistency at the top with only three coaches in the school’s 30-year history. Mike Edwards was an outside hire when he took over the team before the 2019 season. The Wolves took their lumps that year, finishing 1-9. But they reversed course last season with a 6-4 overall mark, including a 3-3 record in the OCC-Capital Division. Kilbourne won a pair of playoff games to finish above .500 for the first time since 2015.www.dispatch.com
