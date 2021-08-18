Friday Night Live: Worthington Kilbourne Wolves look to take next step

You have to hand it to Anamosa baseball coach Bryan McCray. He’s a very smart man, who comes from an extremely intelligent family. McCray doesn’t do things without a plan, and what the Anamosa varsity baseball team accomplished this past summer has been part of his plan for several years now, and McCray, and the rest of the Raider baseball faithful, are reaping the rewards of countless hours of hard work and dedication to the craft after turning in a 2021 campaign that was one of the best the program has been in 15 years.