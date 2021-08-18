Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Football

Friday Night Live: Worthington Kilbourne Wolves look to take next step

Columbus Dispatch
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWorthington Kilbourne has been the picture of consistency at the top with only three coaches in the school’s 30-year history. Mike Edwards was an outside hire when he took over the team before the 2019 season. The Wolves took their lumps that year, finishing 1-9. But they reversed course last season with a 6-4 overall mark, including a 3-3 record in the OCC-Capital Division. Kilbourne won a pair of playoff games to finish above .500 for the first time since 2015.

www.dispatch.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Wilson
Person
Tyler Cain
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wolves#Football Games#American Football#The Occ Capital Division#Occ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Armstrong County, PAPittsburgh Post-Gazette

Cadin Olsen is looking to take the next step at Armstrong

Armstrong coach Frank Fabian tends to believe high school quarterbacks grow most between their sophomore and junior years. If that’s true, then his signal-caller could be a major problem for the rest of Class 4A. That’s because Cadin Olsen is no ordinary junior. After winning the starting job in camp...
Napoleon, OHNorthwest Signal

Cats ready to take next step

The Napoleon boys soccer team has played in the last three district championship games. The Wildcats are hoping this season to advance to the regional tournament for the first time since the 2014 season. Chris DelFavero begins his 13th season leading Napoleon, which was 7-11-1 last season, and is excited...
College SportsThe Tribune

CU Buffs offense aiming to take next step

Throughout their decade in the Pac-12 Conference, the Colorado Buffaloes have never had a prolific offense. At times, the Buffs have looked explosive, but always wind up among the bottom half of the league in scoring. In fact, the last time CU ranked among the top half of the conference in scoring was a full decade before joining the Pac-12, averaging 33.0 points en route to the 2001 Big 12 title.
Ohio StateColumbus Dispatch

Friday Night Live: Central Ohio teams revved up, ready to roll

As the DeSales football team prepared for bracket play in a 7-on-7 passing tournament July 24, senior Jonathan Thompson sat in the grass at Dublin Coffman hanging out with teammates. The scene was like many that have taken place in years past, with parents cheering on their sons and coaches...
FootballPittsburgh Post-Gazette

Bishop Canevin looking to take next step with experienced roster

The 2021 Bishop Canevin football team is one that has plenty of returners, but will have a new quarterback, although not through graduation. After two years as the starting quarterback, senior Willie Banks-Hicks is moving to play a combination of tight end and linebacker, a new defensive position that he is expected to thrive at in this transition.
Pickerington, OHColumbus Dispatch

Friday Night Live: ThisWeek staff predicts league champions

With the kickoff to the high school football season less than a week away, the sports staff at ThisWeek has been all over central Ohio, watching teams practice and interviewing players and coaches in preparation for the online version of the Friday Night Live Central Ohio High School Football Preview Guide.
Myrtle Beach, SCmyhorrynews.com

2021 High School Football Preview: Braves ready to take next step

This story is part of the MyHorryNews 2021 high school football preview. The print edition will appear in the Myrtle Beach Herald, Horry Independent, Carolina Forest Chronicle, Loris Scene and North Strand News. Last year was about keeping everything vanilla. Socastee, under a new head coach in Ben Hampton and...
Anamosa, IAeastcentraliowanews.com

Anamosa baseball wrap-up: Taking that next step

You have to hand it to Anamosa baseball coach Bryan McCray. He’s a very smart man, who comes from an extremely intelligent family. McCray doesn’t do things without a plan, and what the Anamosa varsity baseball team accomplished this past summer has been part of his plan for several years now, and McCray, and the rest of the Raider baseball faithful, are reaping the rewards of countless hours of hard work and dedication to the craft after turning in a 2021 campaign that was one of the best the program has been in 15 years.
Soccerswantonenterprise.com

Evergreen boys soccer ready to take next step

Evergreen boys soccer hopes to continue on an upward trajectory for the 2021 season. The Vikings finished last season with a mark of 8-6-2. “We are looking to continue the success from last season and work to improve in the state tourney,” said head coach Dave Skoczyn. The Vikings have...
Goshen, INGoshen News

Wawasee looking to take next step in year three under Reutebuch

SYRACUSE — After a combined 5-15 record in his first two seasons as head coach, Jon Reutebuch hopes his third year at the helm is the one where Wawasee makes some noise in the Northern Lakes Conference. “That’s what we’re looking forward to doing,” said Reutebuch when asked about contending...
FootballColumbus Dispatch

Friday Night Live: London Red Raiders keeping success in perspective

Since Kyle Cutler took over as coach in 2014, London has posted winning records in all but two seasons and has qualified for the playoffs the past four years. Focusing on his team’s win-loss record or whether it wins a league title isn’t the first thing on his mind when he thinks about how to build a program, however.
Greenwood, KYBowling Green Daily News

Greenwood looks to take next step

The Greenwood football team had a strong showing in 2020, despite battling through plenty of injuries. The Gators lost starting quarterback John Morrison after five games last year, leading to a shift in offense mid-stride, but still managed to finish 6-3 – with two losses to eventual 5A champion Bowling Green and the other to fellow district rival South Warren.
Bluffton, OHPosted by
The Lima News

Bluffton looking to take it to next level

BLUFFTON – Former Bluffton football standout Jeff Richards returned to his alma mater five years ago to take over the football program. Richards’ goal was to get Bluffton back to its winning ways. Last season, Bluffton got over the hump as it recorded a 5-3 overall record in an abbreviated...
Footballsemoball.com

Bearcats looking for physicality in Friday night jamboree

The Dexter football team hopes lessons learned in close losses in 2020 mean more victories this fall. The Bearcats bring back five starters on both sides of the ball and several others who contributed on a regular basis from a team that held leads in five of its six losses and could have easily won three more games if not for late-game letdowns.
Whitewater, WIPosted by
The Janesville Gazette

Whippets look to take step forward in 2021

Experience will be a hallmark of the 2021 Whitewater High School football team as head coach Jason Bleck enters his third season. The Whippets will return 13 letter winners, including several key guys at skill positions. Among those are quarterback/defensive back Brock Grosinske and linebacker/offensive lineman/running back Carter Friend, both...

Comments / 0

Community Policy