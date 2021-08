MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Wednesday started with thunder roaring as storms rolled over Miami-Dade. Storms came racing in from the Atlantic waters during early Wednesday morning and one storm even became severe as it moved over Key Biscayne. The morning rain has since ended and the radar will remain calm through the early afternoon hours. However, an upper-level low is knocking at South Florida’s door with more moisture headed our way. The non-tropical low is tracking over the Bahamas but moisture surrounds it so another round of spotty storms will hit South Florida’s coast by mid-afternoon on Wednesday. The upper-low is expected...