As federal infrastructure debate looms, where does the Chicago-Moline passenger rail project sit?
A decade after money was first appropriated for a passenger rail line between Moline and Chicago, the project has a Moline station, hotel and funding, but no rail line. The U.S. Senate passed a $1.2 trillion infrastructure package this week, which Quad-City area rail advocates say probably won’t affect funding for the proposed Chicago-Moline route because hundreds of millions of dollars have already been earmarked for the project.qctimes.com
