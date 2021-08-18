Cancel
Moline, IL

As federal infrastructure debate looms, where does the Chicago-Moline passenger rail project sit?

By Sarah Watson
Quad-Cities Times
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA decade after money was first appropriated for a passenger rail line between Moline and Chicago, the project has a Moline station, hotel and funding, but no rail line. The U.S. Senate passed a $1.2 trillion infrastructure package this week, which Quad-City area rail advocates say probably won’t affect funding for the proposed Chicago-Moline route because hundreds of millions of dollars have already been earmarked for the project.

