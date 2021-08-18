TikTok 1.0.1.0

On Monday, the TikTok sharing feature went live for all Audius users. The deal with TikTok is a huge step towards an influx of new music artists and their popularity growth. Video-sharing social networking platform TikTok has partnered with decentralized music-sharing and streaming platform Audius to launch TikTok Sounds – a new feature that will enhance artists’ experience. In particular, with a new service, artists who post their songs to Audius can easily transfer them to TikTok within one click. According to the report from Rolling Stone, they will also be able to include their videos. As a result, it will potentially expose them to a larger audience.