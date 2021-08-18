Emotional Agility: Get Unstuck, Embrace Change, and Thrive in Work and Life
The counterintuitive approach to achieving your true potential, heralded by the Harvard Business Review. as a groundbreaking idea of the year. The path to personal and professional fulfillment is rarely straight. Ask anyone who has achieved his or her biggest goals or whose relationships thrive and you’ll hear stories of many unexpected detours along the way. What separates those who master these challenges and those who get derailed? The answer is agility—emotional agility.modernmrsdarcy.com
Comments / 0