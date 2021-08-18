The Chronicles of Narnia

The Girl from Shadow Springs , Ellie Cypher (Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers, 978-1-534-46569-5, $19.99, 311pp, hc) February 2021. Cover by Lente Scura. In the extremely gritty survival story, The Girl from Shadow Springs, 17-year old Jorie and her sister Brenna carve out a sad living in the frozen wasteland surrounding the barely there town of the title. Jorie finds the corpses of treasure hunters out on the “Flats” and hauls them home to be buried at some later date, after first taking anything off the bodies that might be of value. The treasure hunters are chasing the legend of a gold city buried in the snow, but Jorie thinks they are all fools, and because she is super tough, she feels little pity for their lonely deaths. And, that’s it. Two orphan girls in a frozen hell with basically no friends, no joy, and Jorie’s exceedingly stoic attitude to keep them going. Ultimately, what we have here is the story of one sister who dismisses everyone’s opinion, another who ends up getting kidnapped, and one recently discovered dead body that holds a treasure-related secret. There are also large wolf creatures, a group of bandits who threatens to kill everyone, thieves, thugs, and, well, let’s just say basically no one has any redeeming qualities. Brenna is stolen, Jorie wants to find her, the most recent dead body holds a valuable secret, a teenage boy who knows that secret volunteers to help, and 300 pages or so later there is a happy ending. Also, no dogs die. (I was seriously worried about that more than once.)