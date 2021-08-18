Cancel
Books & Literature

The Chronicles of Narnia

By C. S. Lewis
Modern Mrs. Darcy
 7 days ago

In this classic series, 4 british children discover that a wardrobe in their London home opens into a magical world called Narnia, where animals talk, magic is real, and the evil White Witch duels the fierce lion Aslan. The Narnia books are loved by young and old alike. Age 7 and up. Older C. S. Lewis fans should check out his Space Trilogy, which is better suited for older teens and adults.

Books & LiteratureModern Mrs. Darcy

The Poppy War: A Novel

“I have no doubt this will end up being the best fantasy debut of the year […] I have absolutely no doubt that [Kuang’s] name will be up there with the likes of Robin Hobb and N.K. Jemisin.” — Booknest. A Library Journal, Paste Magazine, Vulture, BookBub, and ENTROPY Best...
Books & LiteratureModern Mrs. Darcy

A Circle of Quiet (The Crosswicks Journals)

The beloved author of A Wrinkle in Time takes an introspective look at her life and muses on creativity in this memoir, the first of her Crosswicks Journals. Every so often I need OUT. . . . My special place is a small brook in a green glade, a circle of quiet from which there is no visible sign of human beings. . . . I sit there, dangling my legs and looking through the foliage at the sky reflected in the water, and things slowly come back into perspective.
Books & LiteratureModern Mrs. Darcy

The Right Swipe

Alisha Rai returns with the first book in her sizzling new Modern Love series, in which two rival dating app creators find themselves at odds in the boardroom but in sync in the bedroom. Rhiannon Hunter may have revolutionized romance in the digital world, but in real life she only...
Books & LiteratureModern Mrs. Darcy

A Duty to the Dead (Bess Crawford Mysteries Book 1)

The winning first in a new WWI series from the bestselling mother-son Todds (A Matter of Justice and 10 other Inspector Rutledge mysteries) introduces Bess Crawford, a resourceful British army nurse who’s injured when her ship is sunk in 1916. While convalescing in England, Bess is tormented because she’s put off delivering a message from Arthur Graham, a dying soldier under her care for whom she’d developed strong feelings, to his family. Her own brush with death prompts her to travel to Kent and transmit Arthur’s cryptic last words to one of his three brothers. Bess becomes further enmeshed in the family’s affairs after she learns the obscure message may relate to Graham’s half-brother, Peregrine, who was committed to a local asylum for a girl’s murder years before. The more Bess seeks to sate her curiosity, the more she suspects that the truth about the murder was suppressed. Fans of independent women sleuths like Maisie Dobbs will welcome this new addition to their ranks.
Books & LiteraturePosted by
The Week

Matt Haig recommends 6 books that offer solace

Matt Haig is the best-selling author of the novel The Midnight Library and this summer's The Comfort Book, a collection of aphorisms, lists, quotations, and stories. Below, he recommends other books that offer wisdom or solace in difficult times. Letters to a Young Poet by Rainer Maria Rilke (1929). This...
Books & LiteratureEW.com

The best memoirs to read this fall

This fall is chock-full of fiction — there are follow-ups coming from boldface names like Sally Rooney and Jonathan Franzen — but don't sleep on the nonfiction of the season. We combed through the true stories to pick out our favorite first-person works, and below are our four must-reads (and yes, there's even a boldface name in the mix).
Books & LiteratureModern Mrs. Darcy

WSIRN Ep 296: Backlist and brunch

Readers, today’s guest knows that she’s overlooked some amazing books over the last ten years, but she needs a little help to figure out which ones to add to her reading list today. Amber Burns loves books as a means of discovery – whether that means learning something new about...
Books & LiteratureModern Mrs. Darcy

22 atmospheric gothic novels for a darker reading mood

Readers, when I’m ready to get the cozy reading season started, I reach for the most autumnal genre of them all: gothic fiction. As a certified scaredy-cat, I find that gothic novels provide a welcome balance of spooky-but-not-scary reading. With an emphasis on atmosphere, this genre puts gloomy rainy nights, crumbling castles, and supernatural events on the page—with the occasional dash of romance.
Books & LiteratureModern Mrs. Darcy

My Reading Life: A Book Journal

You've been asking for a book journal like this for years, and I'm so excited to get it in your hands. I had a lot of fun creating this journal for book lovers—inspired by my conversations with literally thousands of readers over the years about what makes their reading life better—and what doesn't. Tracking the books you read is one of the best ways I know to improve your reading life. My hope is that this journal will help you both articulate your reading taste and broaden your literary horizons, and help you enjoy the process. Bound in a sturdy (and oh so pretty) hardcover, this compact book journal fits right in your tote bag, whether you're going to the library, to school, or to work.
Video GamesPosted by
Tom's Guide

The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles review

Packed with colorful characters and quirky storytelling, The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles should feel comfortably familiar to longtime franchise fans. Newcomers, however, might be put off by the dialogue-heavy experience. The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles is the latest installment in Capcom's Ace Attorney series, which launched almost 20 years ago...
TV ShowsSFGate

Book World: Let's talk about science fiction and fantasy books that would make for great TV

Ah, the golden age of television. Complex plots, multiple characters, prestige TV that looks and feels like ... books! Many great shows are based on science fiction and fantasy novels, from old classics like "The Tripods" and "Buck Rogers" to today's "The Handmaid's Tale" and N.K. Jemisin's upcoming "Inheritance" trilogy adaptation. Join us as we look at some titles that we think would also make for great TV.
Moviesdailydead.com

Fantasia 2021 Review: MARTYRS LANE is a Dark Fairytale of an Unsettling Haunting

Ghost stories have been a staple of the horror genre since its inception. It’s the fact that these films deal with an enemy unseen that frightens many and has kept these stories around for so long. But how many ways can you tell a ghost story? They can all be similar, but it’s even more frightening when the film involves children. What makes kids, kids – their innocence and trust-worthiness – makes them unaware of the dangers that are out there. Ruth Platt’s Martyrs Lane centers on two children and their friendship, one dead and one living. It's a ghost story mixed with fairy tale elements to emphasize how children see the world differently – until it turns dark. Built upon Platt’s short film of the same name, Martyrs Lane explores love and grief through the lens of a captivating and unsettling haunting, with many secrets to uncover.
Books & Literaturelocusmag.com

Colleen Mondor Reviews The Girl from Shadow Springs by Ellie Cypher

The Girl from Shadow Springs , Ellie Cypher (Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers, 978-1-534-46569-5, $19.99, 311pp, hc) February 2021. Cover by Lente Scura. In the extremely gritty survival story, The Girl from Shadow Springs, 17-year old Jorie and her sister Brenna carve out a sad living in the frozen wasteland surrounding the barely there town of the title. Jorie finds the corpses of treasure hunters out on the “Flats” and hauls them home to be buried at some later date, after first taking anything off the bodies that might be of value. The treasure hunters are chasing the legend of a gold city buried in the snow, but Jorie thinks they are all fools, and because she is super tough, she feels little pity for their lonely deaths. And, that’s it. Two orphan girls in a frozen hell with basically no friends, no joy, and Jorie’s exceedingly stoic attitude to keep them going. Ultimately, what we have here is the story of one sister who dismisses everyone’s opinion, another who ends up getting kidnapped, and one recently discovered dead body that holds a treasure-related secret. There are also large wolf creatures, a group of bandits who threatens to kill everyone, thieves, thugs, and, well, let’s just say basically no one has any redeeming qualities. Brenna is stolen, Jorie wants to find her, the most recent dead body holds a valuable secret, a teenage boy who knows that secret volunteers to help, and 300 pages or so later there is a happy ending. Also, no dogs die. (I was seriously worried about that more than once.)
Comicsbleedingcool.com

The Sound Of Her Ka-Chings – First Death In Sandman #8 9.6 At Auction

With the approaching Netflix adaptation of Neil Gaiman's The Sandman, there is much collector attention focused on the comic books from the eighties and nineties. And none more than Sandman #8, The Sound Of Her Wings, the first appearance of Death, who had been mentioned as a sibling of Dream since the first issue. With Kirby Howell-Baptiste cast in the role, Neil Gaiman stated "That sensibleness and love is manifest in this actress. I don't think anybody is going to have any complaints… Why would I say that? It's fandom, of course they're going to have complaints! That's what they do" but when "they watch Death's first appearance in 'The Sound of Her Wings,' it'll all be OK." Later adding, when accused of not caring about the show, "I give all the f-cks about the work. I spent 30 years successfully battling bad movies of Sandman. I give zero f-cks about people who don't understand/haven't read Sandman, whining about a non-binary Desire or that Death isn't white enough. Watch the show, make up your minds."
Books & LiteratureModern Mrs. Darcy

Never Have I Ever

New York Times bestselling author Joshilyn Jackson—”an admired writer who deserves to be a household name” (Kirkus Reviews)—displays her masterful talent in this dark and deliciously addictive tale of domestic suspense. In this game, even winning can be deadly…. Amy Whey is proud of her ordinary life and the simple...
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Salma Hayek stuns in poolside selfie from exotic destination

Salma Hayek sparked a huge fan reaction last week when she shared a picture of herself in character in the upcoming Marvel movie, Eternals, but on Sunday she was back to her usual self – and fans were delighted. "#sundayvibes #domingo," the Hollywood star captioned a picture of herself in...
TV SeriesPosted by
TVShowsAce

‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Peter’s Fate Revealed, Nina’s World Rocked

Monday’s episode of General Hospital contained a big cliffhanger that quickly generated plenty of buzz among fans. Ever since Peter August “died,” viewers have wondered if he would eventually show up still alive. Spoilers had hinted Peter might be back and show up in Nixon Falls, and that is exactly what happened during the August 23 show. What comes next on this front?

