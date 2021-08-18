Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

The Poisonwood Bible

By Barbara Kingsolver
Modern Mrs. Darcy
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Poisonwood Bible is a story told by the wife and four daughters of Nathan Price, a fierce, evangelical Baptist who takes his family and mission to the Belgian Congo in 1959. They carry with them everything they believe they will need from home, but soon find that all of it—from garden seeds to Scripture—is calamitously transformed on African soil. What follows is a suspenseful epic of one family’s tragic undoing and remarkable reconstruction over the course of three decades in postcolonial Africa.

modernmrsdarcy.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Belgian Congo#The Poisonwood Bible#African
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
Related
ReligionPosted by
95.3 The Bear

6 Things That We Think Are In The Bible, But Are Not

I recently read a short list of things that people often quote as bible scripture. These common Bible references are not actually in the Bible. How many of these have you heard or quoted?. #1. SPARE THE ROD AND SPOIL THE CHILD. There is a similar verse, Proverbs 13:24. He...
Religionam630theword.com

Why Ezra 7:10 Is a Verse Every Believer Should Know

We all have our favorite Bible verses. Sometimes our favorite verse changes over time in the context of where we are and what we are going through. Sometimes a favorite verse follows us through various circumstances, and some of us can’t pick a ‘favorite verse’ because there are so many to choose from! I seem to fall into the last category. Asking me what my favorite verse is can be like asking me what my favorite movie is. Are we talking Christmas movies? Westerns? Rom-Coms? Action-Adventure? 80’s movies? It’s difficult to even pick my favorite out of those genres, much less one, all-time favorite movie. I say all this to say that I have several verses that I would consider among my ‘favorites’, and Ezra 7:10 is one that I am always drawn back to for a lot of reasons.
ReligionTelegraph

Sacred Mysteries: Is time, so hard to grasp, something that’s real?

Is time real? It’s a puzzling question. The Taliban were supposed to have said of the Americans: “You have the watches, but we have the time.” But if it’s to be a joust of aphorisms, then J M Keynes had remarked a century ago: “This long run is a misleading guide to current affairs. In the long run we are all dead.”
Religionlivingbetter50.com

Daily Devotional – The Lies We Believe

Our scripture for the Daily Devotional today is taken from 2 Peter 3:2-10. All around us, we see a world of facades and lies. Perception is often more real than reality to many people. But we forget that they are only lies. “I want you to recall the words spoken...
Religionnorthernpublicradio.org

Perspective: Christianity And COVID

To know me is to know I’m a Christian. I don’t wear my beliefs or faith on my sleeve nor do I press my faith on others. Given my complex life journey, I still can’t believe I pastor the church I grew up in. My faith is the guiding light in my life and I hope people see something different in me simply by my engagement with people without ever disclosing my religion. There’s a plethora of “Christian” engagements based on biblical interpretation, doctrine, and theology. Some are so far removed from the origin of the Gospel, it’s extremely concerning.
Religionwels.net

Through My Bible Yr 1 – August 9

To put with my sheep dogs. 2 Of what use was the strength of their hands to me,. in desolate wastelands at night. and their food [b]was the root of the broom tree. shouted at as if they were thieves. 6 They were forced to live in the dry stream...
ReligionVictoria Advocate

Bible verse - Isaiah 2:1-2; quote by José Martí

Isaiah 2:1-2 Like stones rolling down hills, fair ideas reach their objectives despite all obstacles and barriers. It may be possible to speed or hinder them, but impossible to stop them. José Julián Martí Pérez (1853-1895) was a Cuban poet, philosopher, essayist, journalist, translator, professor, and publisher, who is considered...
Odessa, TXOdessa American

Women’s Bible Study

Odessa Evening Women’s Community Bible Study has scheduled its annual kickoff and registration from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Monday at Grace Christian Fellowship, 3450 Billy Hext Road. This year’s study is called “Letters of Life” which includes a study on Christian Living covering 1, 2, 3 John, Philemon and...
Religionchurchleaders.com

How Many Countries Is the Bible Banned In?

Do your youth group members realize it’s a privilege to freely own and carry a copy of God’s Word? Do they know the answer to this question: How many countries is the Bible banned in? And are they willing to help get Scripture into more people’s hands throughout the globe? Read on to learn more.
Religionam630theword.com

7 Characteristics of a Church that Glorifies God

As I begin this article, I have before me a recipe for French Strawberry Crepes, a treat that is loved around the world. Of course, having strawberries in a bowl alone is not enough to produce the full delicacy of a strawberry crepe. According to the recipe in front of me, one needs to add ingredients like milk, eggs, flour, water, vanilla extract, salt, and sugar to get the flavor that makes strawberry crepes famous.
ReligionClarke County Democrat

BIBLE TRIVIA

ANSWERS: 1) Old; 2) Gideon; 3) Fig; 4) 300; 5) Hagar; 6) Uz. Comments? More Trivia? Gift ideas? Visit www.TriviaGuy. com.
Religionalvareviewcourier.com

Let's read the Bible

We will finish the Book of Psalms this week by reading chapters 101 through 150. Some of these remind us of the history of God’s people coming out of Egypt. Some are prayers of request or praise. Some are songs of praise and thanksgiving. Psalms tells of the oppression of...
Religionalvareviewcourier.com

Half-truths of the Bible

We are born with an instinctive, but incomplete, knowledge of God. This is demonstrated by the religious impulse that has been a common characteristic of mankind throughout all ages and in all parts of the world. What all religions have in common is the notion of retribution. Whether attributed to God, Karma, or Nature, the assumption is that everyone “gets what’s coming to them” or that “we’ve all got to pay for what we’ve done.” This is, in fact, the basis of legal systems everywhere in the world. But when God intervened in the course of history 2000 years ago in the person of Christ, he introduced a new truth that overrules and replaces these former assumptions: God has removed retribution and replaced it with reconciliation.
Religionthejacksonpress.org

Trusting the Bible

Billy Graham, the renowned American evangelist, once described his struggle to accept the Bible as completely true. One night as he walked alone in the moonlight at a retreat center in the San Bernardino Mountains, he dropped to his knees and placed his Bible on a tree stump, able only to “stutter” a prayer: “Oh, God! There are many things in this book I do not understand.”
Religionrecordargusnews.com

BIBLE THOUGHT

“Do you not know that your bodies are temples of the Holy Spirit, who is in you, whom you have received from God? You are not your own; you were bought at a price. Therefore honor God with your bodies.” ~ 1 Corinthians 6:19-20.
Religioncolumbusnews-report.com

Spiritual truths are found in the Bible

Who am I? What is my purpose on this earth? Is there a heaven or hell? Why was I born? How do I have more faith? I love how I recently heard it said, “Natural truth should be carried in the arms of Spiritual truth.” We must be rooted in spiritual truth first and then natural truths will be easy to spot in a world where so much controversy and fear exists on almost every subject. Basic bible…
ReligionLockhaven Express

Bible Digest

“Repent you therefore, and be converted, that your sins may be blotted out, when the times of refreshing shall come from the presence of the Lord.” (Acts 3:19 AKJV) Repent means to turn away from sin and walk in the way of the Lord. When we do we will be forgiven and refreshed.

Comments / 0

Community Policy