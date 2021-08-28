Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Arizona State

Caesars Sportsbook Welcome Offers For Sports Betting In Arizona

By Derek Helling
thelines.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe biggest news for sports fans in the Grand Canyon State is the coming introduction of legal sports betting in Arizona. For Arizona Diamondbacks and Cardinals fans, that now means the chance to cash in on a pretty substantial Caesars Arizona sportsbook promo. While Arizona sports fans wait for the...

www.thelines.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Sports
State
Nevada State
Local
Arizona Lifestyle
State
Arizona State
Local
Arizona Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brutus
Person
Julius Caesar
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sports Betting#Caesars Rewards#Arizona Diamondbacks#Arizona Sportsbook#Unlv#Titans#Cardinals Nfl#Chase Field#Arizonians#The Az Dept#Caesars Sportsbook#The Arizona Cardinals#Tpc Scottsdale Fanduel#Phoenix Suns#Pointsbet#The Betrivers Sportsbook
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
DraftKings
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Gambling
NewsBreak
University of Nevada, Las Vegas
Related
Arizona Stategamingintelligence.com

Arizona’s Casino Del Sol partners Scientific Games for sports betting

The Pascua Yaqui Tribe of Arizona plans to launch sports betting at its two casinos in the state in partnership with Scientific Games. The Tribe’s Casino Del Sol in Tucson will open its first sportsbook later this year under recently enacted legislation authorising sports betting in the state, and its amended gaming compact, which secured approval from the US Department of Interior in May.
Phoenix, AZfox10phoenix.com

Fiesta Bowl, Caesars announce sports betting partnership

It’s the first partnership between a college bowl game and a company that specializes in sports betting. Caesars will host fan lounges at the Fiesta Bowl in suburban Glendale and at the Guaranteed Rate Bowl, which is played at Chase Field in downtown Phoenix.
Maryland Statebasketballinsiders.com

Maryland Online Sports Betting Guide – Best MD Sportsbooks

Maryland online sports betting is on the brink of being formally launched after sports wagering was signed into law. Horse racing and daily fantasy sports are widely recognized, but where are the best Maryland online sports betting sites to play at?. Our comprehensive guide will have all the answers, as...
MLSbasketballinsiders.com

Colorado Sports Betting Guide – Best CO Sportsbooks

$1,000 Bonus - CODE: WIN. Here are our top five recommended Colorado sports betting sites:. 1. DraftKings – Best Colorado Sportsbook Overall. DraftKings, the top DFS provider in the US, offers one of the leading platforms for Colorado sports betting. The company successfully pounced on the online betting legalization trend, establishing a solid foothold in the American market.
Gamblingsaturdaydownsouth.com

Caesars Sportsbook Has $5,000 Risk-Free Bet for Jake Paul Fight

Jake Paul might not be the best boxer fighting right now, but he figures to draw betting action, and Caesars Sportsbook has a massive free bet offer ahead of his fight against Tyron Woodley. Paul will step into the ring against the former UFC champ Sunday night, and Caesars has betting odds and a strong promo on the action.
Arizona Statenevalleynews.org

Legal sports betting in Arizona is just around the corner

A variety of sports books will open in September, allowing legal wagering in Arizona. Before a landmark 2018 Supreme Court ruling, sports betting was legal only in Nevada. But now, it is legal in about half of the United States — and recently, that total came to include Arizona. The...
Arizona Statecdcgamingreports.com

BetMGM granted statewide sports betting license from Arizona

The Arizona Department of Gaming has started issuing licenses for sports betting operators and BetMGM announced Thursday it was granted one by the state. BetMGM, which has partnered with both the Arizona Cardinals and Gila River Casinos, will be able to start registering customers for online and mobile betting on Aug. 28 and then will be able to start taking bets on Sept. 9, the day legalized sports betting goes live in Arizona.
Michigan Statebasketballinsiders.com

Michigan Sports Betting Guide – Best MI Sportsbooks

$1,000 Bonus - CODE: WIN. Based on our research, the following are the top five legal sites for sports betting in Michigan. DraftKings – Overall Best Michigan Sports Betting Site. FanDuel – Top Michigan Sportsbook with Lowest minimum wager. BetMGM – Excellent Market Variety. TwinSpires – Great Recurring Promos. BetRivers...
Nevada Statebasketballinsiders.com

Nevada Sports Betting Guide – Best NV Sportsbooks

Nevada and sports betting have been intrinsically linked for a long time. But where are the best Nevada online sports betting sites to play at?. In this comprehensive guide, we will outline our favorite Nevada sportsbooks to play at. We will also address the bonuses our recommended sportsbooks offer, as well as discuss the legal framework of sports wagering in the state.
GamblingAwful Announcing

ESPN is looking to license its brand to sports betting companies, has had talks with DraftKings and Caesars

With the expansion of sports gambling in the U.S. (and soon in Canada), plenty of sports betting companies have struck licensing or acquisition deals with content companies to help boost their books’ profiles. A key couple of examples on the acquisition side come from Penn National acquiring a stake in Barstool Sports and then acquiring The Score (the latter deal saw them pick up that company’s own betting operations as well), while there are countless licensing and marketing deals, including the Bally’s naming deal for the former Fox regional sports networks, the newly-named Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, the Blue Wire deal with Wynn, and the Field of 68/Field of 12 deal with BetRivers. ESPN has done some more limited licensing and advertising deals in the past, especially on the daily fantasy side with DraftKings (but that particular one didn’t last too long), and now it seems that they’re looking to go into licensing their brand to sports betting companies on a much larger basis. Here’s more on that from Cara Lombardo and Benjamin Mullin of The Wall Street Journal:
Arizona StatePosted by
KTAR News

Arizona fantasy sports betting goes live on Saturday

PHOENIX — Effective at midnight on Saturday, fantasy sports contests went live in the state of Arizona as part of legislation Gov. Doug Ducey signed earlier this year to legalize sports gambling. The legislation Ducey signed also expands the type of gambling allowed at tribal casinos and lets tribes and...
Gamblingthelines.com

Fubo Sportsbook May Have Solved The Biggest Live Sports Betting Problem

Streaming television service FuboTV recently announced its sportsbook would be available in the fourth quarter of this year. The aptly named Fubo Sportsbook will bring technology that sports bettors have been looking for since streaming TV started. Sports betting has come a long way since the repeal of the Professional...
Gamblinglegalsportsreport.com

Four Sportsbooks Confirm AZ Sports Betting License Approval

BetMGM and DraftKings Sportsbook are the latest operators to acknowledge receiving an AZ sports betting license for a planned Sept. 9 launch. BetMGM receiving a license is not exactly unexpected, of course. The sportsbook is partnered with two significant Arizona businesses: Gila River Hotels & Casinos and the NFL‘s Arizona Cardinals.
NFLprofootballnetwork.com

DraftKings Sportsbook College Football Promo offers Bet $1, Win $200

DraftKings Sportsbook is embracing the start of a new college football season with an exceptional new user promo. The new DraftKings Sportsbook college football promo offers up a staggering 200-1 odds bonus, which means a $1 bet on any college football game this weekend will ensure a guaranteed $200 bonus.
Oregon Statelegalsportsreport.com

Oregon Sports Betting To Get DraftKings Sportsbook After Lotto Approval

DraftKings Sportsbook will take over the only Oregon sports betting app as soon as possible after the Oregon Lottery approved the switch. The Oregon Lottery Commission unanimously approved the switch to the namesake DraftKings app from the SBTech-powered Scoreboard. The change has been in the works for a while now: Director Barry Pack first mentioned a potential switch at a February meeting.
Arizona Statereviewjournal.com

Arizona tribe files lawsuit to block sports-betting startup

A northern Arizona Indian tribe, one that last week wasn’t awarded a license to conduct sports betting in the state by the Arizona Department of Gaming, has filed a lawsuit seeking to block the state’s Sept. 9 startup of wagering. The Yavapai-Prescott Indian Tribe on Thursday filed the lawsuit in...

Comments / 0

Community Policy