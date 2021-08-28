Caesars Sportsbook Welcome Offers For Sports Betting In Arizona

With the expansion of sports gambling in the U.S. (and soon in Canada), plenty of sports betting companies have struck licensing or acquisition deals with content companies to help boost their books’ profiles. A key couple of examples on the acquisition side come from Penn National acquiring a stake in Barstool Sports and then acquiring The Score (the latter deal saw them pick up that company’s own betting operations as well), while there are countless licensing and marketing deals, including the Bally’s naming deal for the former Fox regional sports networks, the newly-named Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, the Blue Wire deal with Wynn, and the Field of 68/Field of 12 deal with BetRivers. ESPN has done some more limited licensing and advertising deals in the past, especially on the daily fantasy side with DraftKings (but that particular one didn’t last too long), and now it seems that they’re looking to go into licensing their brand to sports betting companies on a much larger basis. Here’s more on that from Cara Lombardo and Benjamin Mullin of The Wall Street Journal: