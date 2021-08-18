Cancel
New exhibit at Red Hill

By Staci Bridge
Cover picture for the articlePatrick Henry’s Red Hill has a new exhibit in the Henry House. Dining with the Henrys was put together by curator Cody Youngblood, and it incorporates the narratives of individuals who labored for and benefited from the meals served at Red Hill.

Patrick Henry
Red Hill
