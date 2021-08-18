Cancel
UGA professor earns NEH collaborative research grant for conference, journal issue

By davemarr
uga.edu
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleElizabeth Wright, Distinguished Research Professor of Spanish literature in the department of Romance languages and associate academic director of the Willson Center, is a principal investigator of a grant project that has been funded by the National Endowment for the Humanities. Wright and co-P.I. Nicholas Jones, assistant professor in the department of Spanish and Portuguese at the University of California, Davis, were awarded an NEH Collaborative Research Grant of $96,347 to produce an international conference and a special journal issue on Recovering Black Performance in Early Modern Iberia (1500–1800).

ScienceThe Daily Collegian

Research Professor Timothy White elected Fellow of Geological Society of America

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – Timothy S. White, research professor in Penn State’s Earth and Environmental Systems Institute, was elected a Fellow of the Geological Society of America. White is one of 50 newly elected Fellows receiving the honor in recognition of their sustained records of distinguished contributions to the geosciences and the Geological Society of America.
Scranton, PAscranton.edu

Physics Professor Awarded $481,260 NASA Research Grant

Nathaniel Frissell, Ph.D., assistant professor in The University of Scranton’s Physics and Engineering Department, was awarded a $481,260 grant through the NASA’s Space Weather Applications Operations 2 Research Program. He will serve as the principal investigator for the research project entitled, “Enabling Space Weather Research with Global Scale Amateur Radio Datasets,” with collaborators at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology Haystack Observatory and The University of Alabama.
Valdosta, GAValdosta Daily Times

Journalism student earns Poynter certificate

VALDOSTA — Nine students in Valdosta State University's JOUR 3080: Editing for Publications course, including Kasmira Smith of Sparks, have earned the coveted Poynter ACES Certificate in Editing. Smith anticipates earning a bachelor of arts in English with a concentration in journalism from VSU in May 2022, college officials said...
Stony Brook, NYstonybrook.edu

Political Science Pilot Program Fosters Collaborative Research

The College of Arts and Sciences Department of Political Science was chosen by the Bernard and Audre Rapoport Foundation to pilot a new program designed to foster collaborative research between PhD students and faculty. The department received $25,000 to offer fellowships to six first- and second-year PhD students to undertake...
Fayetteville, ARUniversity of Arkansas

Journalism Alumna Wins National Recognition for Research on Algorithms

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. Kendal Heavner, a new graduate from the Journalism master's program, has won national recognition for her master's thesis research on news algorithms, political speech and social media. Heavner on Aug. 5 presented her master's thesis research, "The Impact of Media Algorithms on the Habermassian Public Sphere and Discourse,"...
Educationqcitymetro.com

N.C. professors awarded $10 million grant to increase diversity in computing

A pair of Duke University professors is taking the collective impact approach to diversifying the computer science industry. The National Science Foundation recently awarded computer science professor Alicia Nicki Washington and Shaundra Daily, an electrical and computer engineering professor, a nearly $10 million grant over the next five years to establish the Alliance for Identity-Inclusive Computing Education (AIICE). Through a collective impact approach targeting educators, policies and practices, AIICE aims to increase the entry, retention and degree completion rates of high school and undergraduate students from groups that are historically underrepresented in computing.
Sciencelootpress.com

Marshall biomedical engineering researchers earn National Science Foundation grant

HUNTINGTON, W.V. – A Marshall University team of researchers led by Dr. Nasim Nosoudi, assistant professor of biomedical engineering, has been awarded a $267,658 National Science Foundation (NSF) MRI grant to acquire a CytoViva enhanced darkfield optical microscope to assist with research in nanotechnology. One application of nanotechnology is to use nanoparticles to deliver a drug to specific types of cells or tissue in the body. These nanoparticles are engineered to target diseased cells and can be used in cancer and cardiovascular disease treatment and early detection.
Mathematicshamilton.edu

Ceniceros Publishes Research in Several Journals

Since the beginning of the year, five papers co-authored by Assistant Professor of Mathematics Jose Ceniceros have been published. Early this year, “Polynomial invariants of singular knots and links” appeared in the Journal of Knot Theory and Its Ramifications. Ceniceros, along with Indu Churchill of SUNY Oswego and Mohamed Elhamdadi of the University of South Florida (USF), presented research in which they “generalized the notion of the quandle polynomial to the case of singquandles,” proving that “the singquandle polynomial is an invariant of finite singquandles.”
Atlanta, GAHenry County Daily Herald

UGA professor receives grant to work on virtual Alzheimer's respite program

ATLANTA — Research that seeks to develop a student-delivered virtual respite program to support family caregivers will be explored by Tiffany Washington, an associate professor at the University of Georgia School of Social Work and recipient of a 2021 Research Grant award from the Alzheimer’s Association. This new funding will...
Bradley, ILbradley.edu

Bradley Professor Named "Researcher to Know in 2021"

The Illinois Science & Technology Coalition (ISTC) has named Bradley chemistry and biochemistry research professor Luke Haverhals to its fourth annual list of Researchers to Know in 2021. Haverhals' research focuses on analytical and physical chemistry and its application to material science. As a result, he co-founded Natural Fiber Welding...
Elizabethtown, PAetown.edu

Elizabethtown College Faculty Present at Summer Conferences

Elizabethtown College School of Engineering, Math, and Computer Science (EMCS) faculty members presented research at several conferences throughout the summer of 2021. presented two peer-reviewed papers at the virtual annual conference of the American Society for Engineering Education (ASEE) in July. Her paper, “Internship Prevalence and Factors Related to Participation” featured work that is funded by a National Science Foundation (NSF) grant that is led by Atwood in collaboration with colleagues at Stanford University.
Educationuga.edu

Lawrence, KSku.edu

NEH grant to support training for high-impact public digital humanities collaborations

LAWRENCE — The Institute for Digital Research in the Humanities at the University of Kansas has been awarded $190,000 from the National Endowment for the Humanities to offer training in public digital humanities and academic-community collaborations. An intensive weeklong summer institute — to be offered in June 2022 at the Hall Center for the Humanities — will provide foundational knowledge, skills and resources to successfully advance 12 public humanities projects, increasing their longevity, visibility and impact. This will be followed by a year of further online training, support and discussion, with a final symposium and showcase in June 2023.
ScienceThe Post and Courier

USC Aiken psychology professor publishes research articles on color

Dr. Adam Pazda, associate professor in the Department of Psychology at the University of South Carolina Aiken, recently published two research articles on how colors influence people's perspectives. "Color is obviously pleasing to the eye, but it can also be a very useful social tool. Perceiving color on other people,...

