UGA professor earns NEH collaborative research grant for conference, journal issue

Since the beginning of the year, five papers co-authored by Assistant Professor of Mathematics Jose Ceniceros have been published. Early this year, “Polynomial invariants of singular knots and links” appeared in the Journal of Knot Theory and Its Ramifications. Ceniceros, along with Indu Churchill of SUNY Oswego and Mohamed Elhamdadi of the University of South Florida (USF), presented research in which they “generalized the notion of the quandle polynomial to the case of singquandles,” proving that “the singquandle polynomial is an invariant of finite singquandles.”