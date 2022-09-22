The Best Car Auctions: 5 Cars and Trucks We’d Bid on Right Now

We're in a golden age for vintage vehicles. Aside from the usual Corvettes and Mustangs that have held collectible status for decades, a whole generation of Radwood-era rides is finally getting its due (see the skyrocketing prices on '90s Hondas, for example), along with other cars and trucks that have suddenly become enthusiast icons. Browsing today's lineup of online car auctions gives you a front-row seat to all the action —and a fun way to put one of these rides in your garage.

We scoured auction sites like Cars & Bids, Bring a Trailer, Hemmings, and more to put together a short list of some of the most intriguing vehicles up for grabs right now. See something you like? Bid on it. Not interested in our picks? Check back later—we'll update this page with a fresh batch of car auctions every week.

The Best Car and Truck Auctions