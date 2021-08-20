Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health Services

Morecambe Bay maternity unit labelled ‘inadequate’ after drop in care standards

By Shaun Lintern
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

A maternity unit at the centre of a major NHS care scandal six year ago has again been labelled inadequate by inspectors over fears for the safety of mothers and babies .

Maternity care at the University Hospitals of Morecambe Bay Trust has been heavily critcised by the Care Quality Commission in a new inspector report which criticises the care across the trust’s three hospitals and raises concerns over the trust’s culture and leadership.

The trust has now been effectively put into special measures by NHS England and has had conditions imposed by the CQC which is demanding urgent improvements.

Maternity care at the trust’s Furness General Hospital was heavily criticised by an inquiry in 2015, led by Dr Bill Kirkup , which labelled the unit “dysfunctional” and described a “lethal mix” of failings by the trust and wider NHS which directly led to the avoidable deaths of 11 babies and one mother.

Since then, Morecambe Bay has been a by-word for maternity failure and the Kirkup inquiry triggered a suite of national initiatives to try and improve the care of mothers and babies in the NHS.

James Titcombe, whose son Joshua died as a result of mistakes at the trust in 2008, told The Independent he was shocked by the CQC’s findings and felt “deeply let down”. He said it was clear the trust had “lost its memory” after the tragic events that led to the Kirkup report.

The findings also raise questions over how trusts can maintain improvements in the longer term.

Ted Baker, CQC’s chief inspector of hospitals, told The Independent the deterioration at Morecambe Bay was “disappointing”, adding: “It is critical that trusts have high quality clinical leadership, an open positive culture and effective governance. Unless these are all addressed improvements will not be sustained. Achieving this in services under pressure is a challenge for any leader, which is why the trust is being given more intensive external support.”

In its latest inspection report published today , the CQC said there were pockets of poor culture throughout the trust which had remained for a long time.

It said there was a lack of staff on the maternity units with women who were assessed as being at risk of sepsis not receiving appropriate care. Poor records meant it was not clear if deterioration in patients was being recognised and the inspectors said staff did not assess the risk of women in labour and escalating those concerns.

The Kirkup inquiry highlighted similar failings with midwives not intervening or raising concerns with some staff pursuing an agenda to promote ‘normal births’ “at all costs”.

The CQC said the trust board “lacked curiosity”, adding: “There was a general theme of accepting reassurance given, rather than seeking assurance.”

The regulator also criticised a report the trust had commissioned to score its progress against the 18 recommendations in the Kirkup report which concluded 15 had been achieved and three were partially achieved.

But the watchdog said: “CQC reviewed the draft report but were not assured that it was a robust review. The review was completed virtually with no onsite activity to observe day to day practice or culture.

“Our findings from the inspection did not provide assurance about the governance and oversight of risks or the long-term sustainability of the maternity services provided.”

Mr Titcombe, who led a campaign to expose the poor care at the trust after the death of his son, said: “After the Kirkup report the trust promised it would learn and become an exemplar organisation. I do believe they did make real improvements under the previous head of midwifery but this just goes to show how quickly things can slip backwards if you don’t have the right leadership.

“It is an organisation that has lost its memory and that is really sad for all the families who were involved in what happened before.”

He said he was encouraged that the concerns had been exposed by the CQC and not as a result of poor care and deaths adding: “The trust isn’t being defensive about this which is positive.”

He said the virtual review of maternity services appeared to be nothing more than a “tick box exercise”.

The CQC inspectors visited the trust in April and May and also looked at medical care, emergency wards, stroke care and surgery.

The overall rating of the trust has been left at “requires improvement” with its leadership rated inadequate. The regulator has imposed conditions on the Royal Lancaster Infirmary over concerns about delays in the care of stroke patients.

In its report the CQC concluded the “range and nature” of the issues it found meant there were “significant and ongoing challenges in the capacity of the organisation to deliver and make sustained improvements at pace.”

Ann Ford, CQC’s deputy chief inspector of hospitals in the north, said: “This recent inspection makes disappointing reading. We found a significant downturn in the quality of services provided by the trust, and patients were not receiving the standard of care they deserve.

“The improvements which were demonstrated at previous inspections of Furness General Hospital’s maternity department have not been sustained and the service has deteriorated, affecting patients and staff.

“However, this does not detract from the excellent work carried out by staff within the trust who, on the whole are providing care, treating patients with compassion sometimes under difficult circumstances.

"While we understand that the leadership team is trying to resolve the issues, it’s clear to us the trust is unable to do so without support.”

Comments / 0

The Independent

The Independent

218K+
Followers
102K+
Post
116M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#And Babies#Maternity#Nhs England#Cqc#Furness General Hospital
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Stroke
NewsBreak
Health Services
Related
Public HealthTelegraph

Six in 10 care homes will be forced to sack staff over Covid vaccination

Six in 10 care homes say they will be forced to sack members of staff who are refusing to get vaccinated ahead of the government deadline, The Telegraph understands. The Department for Health and Social Care (DHSC) has ordered all care home staff to receive their first dose of a Covid vaccine by Sep 16 so they are fully vaccinated by the time regulations come into force on Nov 11.
Health ServicesBBC

Bedford Hospital: Inadequate maternity unit still understaffed

A hospital's maternity service rated "inadequate" has improved but does not have enough midwives, inspectors said. The Care Quality Commission (CQC) inspected Bedford Hospital's maternity unit after a critical report in 2020. Inspectors previously found a "potential risk for baby abduction", but said staff now followed the baby abduction policy...
Health ServicesBBC

Morecambe Bay NHS Foundation Trust back in 'special measures'

A health trust has been placed in the equivalent of special measures six years after coming out of them. The University Hospitals of Morecambe Bay NHS Foundation Trust has been put into NHS England's new national Recovery Support Programme. The trust runs Furness General Hospital in Barrow, the Royal Lancaster...
Health ServicesShropshire Star

Morecambe Bay NHS Trust report ‘disappointing’, says watchdog

The overall trust has been rated as ‘requires improvement’ by the Care Quality Commission. A previously scandal-hit maternity unit has been downgraded to inadequate by health inspectors, while the overall trust it is part of has been told it must improve. The Care Quality Commission (CQC) said its report into...
Health ServicesBBC

Morecambe Bay NHS Foundation Trust admits patients 'deserve better'

A health trust was placed back in the equivalent of special measures after a "significant downturn" in the quality of its services, inspectors say. The University Hospitals of Morecambe Bay NHS Foundation Trust has been put into NHS England's new national Recovery Support Programme. The trust runs Furness General Hospital...
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

Unvaccinated NHS staff will be barred from entering care homes

More staff working for the NHS in England will be pulled into the scope of new mandatory rules on vaccinations in care homes when the changes come into force later this year. From November, new regulations will require all staff working in care homes to be fully vaccinated against Covid-19, unless they are exempt, in order to protect residents and patients at most risk from the virus.
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
The Independent

NHS pharmacies to offer blood pressure checks to tackle heart problems

People over the age of 40 will be offered blood pressure checks at their local pharmacy as part of an NHS drive to tackle heart problems.Some 11,300 NHS pharmacies across England are set to begin the checks from October in a move aimed at easing pressure on GPs.Under the scheme, patients who receive a high blood pressure reading will be given clinical and lifestyle advice, or referred for treatment where necessary.In most cases, the NHS says, it is not clear what causes high blood pressure, although a range of factors including weight and diet can increase the risk.High blood pressure...
HealthMedscape News

Public Wants Increase in GPs to Improve Services: Survey

Almost half of people in England want to see an increase in the number of GPs, according to a survey by the British Medical Association (BMA). Results of the poll came as the doctors' union launched a 'Support Your Surgery' campaign aimed at helping GP practices manage expectations about the issues and pressures facing primary care.
HealthBBC

Union concern over chief nursing officer departure

There are fears the departure of Northern Ireland's chief nursing officer during the coronavirus pandemic may create "significant instability" for nurses and midwives. Prof Charlotte McArdle resigned the post on Monday after nearly nine years. The Royal College of Nursing and the Royal College of Midwives have written to the...
HealthShropshire Star

More GPs in local surgeries is priority for public, BMA survey suggests

BritainThinks surveyed a nationally representative sample of 1,732 adults in England online. Almost half of people feel the top improvement at their local doctors’ surgery would be more GPs, a survey has suggested. A total of 44% people said that would be their priority if they could make one change...
Mental HealthPosted by
The Independent

NHS fears ‘mass exodus’ of staff as mental health absences soar in 2021

NHS leaders and experts have warned that the health service is facing a “mass exodus” of staff in the year ahead unless exhausted doctors and nurses struggle are given more support.It comes as the latest figures show that mental health absences among NHS staff have soared during the spring and early summer – as a growing number suffer from burnout.There were 13,000 NHS staff off work because of mental health issues in May – a 55 per cent increase on the previous year, according to FirstCare, which monitors absences in the health service. There were another 13,000 absences mental health...
Scienceknowridge.com

Take these two drugs together, coronavirus virus will be cleared from patient's lung

COVID-19 continues to claim lives around the world and is infecting millions more. Although several vaccines have recently become available, making significant strides towards preventing COVID-19, what about the treatment of those who already have the infection?. Vaccines aren’t 100% effective, highlighting the need—now more than ever—for effective antiviral therapeutics.

Comments / 0

Community Policy