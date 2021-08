We’re excited to have all our students and staff on campus for the 2021-2022 year, and want our HCPS Family to be aware of the current work we’re doing to keep students, staff, and families safe during the COVID-19 pandemic. Our district’s operational plans are guided by the governor and the N.C. Department of Public Instruction, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, and local public health officials. All official district information on HCPS Return to Learn procedures, plans, updates, and supports will be published and linked on this website.